Dodgers Dugout: A look at how NL postseason teams have fared against each other

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. I was reading my Bible, and baseball was mentioned almost immediately. “In the big inning, God created the heavens and the earth.”

Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

The postseason awaits

There are still three games left in the season, but let’s jump ahead and talk about the postseason a bit. We will have more in the run-up to the NLDS next week. The good news is the Dodgers have clinched a first-round bye and will open the postseason on Saturday, Oct. 3. The NLDS is best-of-five on a 2-2-1 format, so the Dodgers will host Games 1 and 2, and if necessary, Game 5.

Who will they play? The winner of the series between the No. 3 seed (Atlanta) and the No. 6 seed, which has yet to be determined. There are four teams vying for the three wild-card spots.

Should the Dodgers fear any one team more than the others this postseason? Let’s see how they have fared against all the other potential postseason teams. In fact, let’s see how all the postseason teams have fared against each other.

Advertisement

Dodgers

vs. Arizona, 6-7 (-5 run differential)

vs. Atlanta, 1-5 (-11)

vs. Chicago, 2-4 (+2)

vs. Milwaukee, 3-4 (+2)

vs. Philadelphia. 4-2 (+11)

vs. San Diego, 8-5 (+19)

Total, 23-27, (+18)

Arizona

vs. Dodgers, 7-5 (+5)

vs. Atlanta, 4-3 (-8)

vs. Chicago, 2-4 (-11)

vs. Milwaukee, 2-4 (-22)

vs. Philadelphia. 3-3 (-5)

vs. San Diego, 5-5 (+5)

Total, 18-19, (+25)

Atlanta

vs. Dodgers, 5-1 (+11)

vs. Arizona, 3-4 (+8)

vs. Chicago, 3-3 (-1)

vs. Milwaukee, 3-3 (-5)

vs. Philadelphia. 9-4 (+23)

vs. San Diego, 3-4 (-7)

Total, 26-19 (+29)

Advertisement

Chicago

vs. Dodgers, 4-2 (-2)

vs. Arizona, 4-2 (+11)

vs. Atlanta, 3-3 (+1)

vs. Milwaukee, 4-9 (-9)

vs. Philadelphia. 6-1 (+22)

vs. San Diego, 5-1 (+27)

Total, 26-18, (+50)

Milwaukee

vs. Dodgers, 4-3 (-2)

vs. Arizona, 4-2 (+22)

vs. Atlanta, 3-3 (+5)

vs. Chicago, 9-4 (+9)

vs. Philadelphia, 4-2 (+14)

vs. San Diego, 2-4 (-5)

Total, 25-18, (+43)

Philadelphia

vs. Dodgers, 2-4 (-11)

vs. Arizona, 3-3 (+5)

vs. Atlanta, 4-9 (-23)

vs. Chicago, 1-6 (-22)

vs. Milwaukee, 2-4 (-14)

vs. San Diego, 6-0 (+11)

Total, 18-26, (-54)

San Diego

vs. Dodgers, 5-8 (-19)

vs. Arizona, 5-5 (-5)

vs. Atlanta, 4-3 (+7)

vs. Chicago, 1-5 (-27)

vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 (+5)

vs. Philadelphia, 0-6 (-11)

Total, 19-29, (-50)

This serves as a basic guideline for you. We would really have to dig deep to find hidden meanings here, since a lot depends on who started for each team. Philadelphia started the season poorly, fired their manager, named Don Mattingly manager and turned things around. So, when did these teams face the Phillies? I could do that for every team, but I can just hear people closing the newsletter and deleting it if I get too far into the weeds. Just as an example, San Diego is 0-6 against the Phillies, but were outscored by only 11 runs, while the Dodgers have losing records against Chicago and Milwaukee, but outscored both teams. And every Dodger fan from that era can tell you that the Mets were 10-1 against the Dodgers in the regular season in 1988, but lost to them in the playoffs.

But, stuff like this is fun. And remember when stats were sometimes just for fun, and not every stat had to look at launch angles and elevation rates?

Advertisement

The postseason roster?

The final position player spot on the postseason roster will be very interesting. Does it go to Josue De Paula, who hit .323/.500/.581 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and seven RBIs in 42 plate appearances. He also walked an impressive 11 times while striking out only five times.

He is back in the minors now, but the Dodgers can bring him back for the postseason, as long as he is replacing an injured player, such as Dalton Rushing. They would need to petition the Commissioner’s Office to allow it, but that kind of petition has never been denied in the past.

Of course, De Paula is blocked at DH, left field and right field now that Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernández are hitting better. But he did seem to bring a shot of energy to the team, as if he reminded them “Hey, this is supposed to be fun.”

Does the final spot go to Rushing? I don’t see how, because he can’t play in the field right now because of his elbow injury.

Does it go to Hyeseong Kim? His name was brought up this week by Dave Roberts, because Kim brings speed, versatility and good defense. He could be this season’s Justin Dean, appearing in almost every game and never hitting.

And the bullpen? If you have Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell in the rotation, that means Roki Sasaki goes to the bullpen. Does Justin Wrobleski get a bullpen spot? What about Emmet Sheehan, who has pitched great in his return (one earned run in 17 innings, giving up six hits and walking three while striking out 24)? Do you need all three of them in the bullpen in anticipation of the inevitable injury to Snell and Glasnow? We’ll know more about Snell when he starts Saturday.

Advertisement

Can Yamamoto pitch in every postseason game?

A lot of questions, no answers yet.

Forgotten Dodger: Willie Crawford

Willie Crawford, 17, who hit .444 for Fremont High, signs a $100,000 deal with the Dodgers in 1964 as Al Campanis watches. (Associated Press)

We won’t go quite as far back in time for this one as the previous ones.

Willie Crawford is one of those guys who was good at a lot of things but not great at anything, and those types of players tend to be overlooked. But you need players like that every year in order to win.

Crawford first played for L.A. as a 17-year-old in 1964 and had his best season in 1973, when he hit .295/.396/.453 with 14 homers and 66 RBIs. He was solid defensively, playing more shallow than most right fielders to cut down on bloop singles and relying on his speed to catch any balls hit over him.

“He was big and powerful, and he could hit a ball as far as anybody. Boy, was he something,” Tommy Lasorda once said of Crawford, who the Dodgers signed out of Fremont High. Crawford was signed out of high school for $100,000, and the rules at the time said if you signed for at least that much, you had to stay on the major league roster for a season, which hampered his development. In 1965, the 19-year-old Crawford got a World Series ring for being on the Dodgers roster, but he batted only 27 times in the regular season. He had a pinch-hit single in Game 1 of that series.

In his first four seasons as a Dodger, he played in 72 games.

He was a productive player for many years and retired after the 1977 season. Crawford died of kidney disease at age 57 in 2004. You can read more about him here.

The postseason race

Here are the postseason seedings as of Thursday’s games. The three division winners get the top three seeds, followed by the three teams with the best records. The top two division winners get a first-round bye. Milwaukee and the Dodgers have clinched division titles and first-round byes.

Advertisement

Division leaders

1. Milwaukee, 100-59

2. Dodgers, 97-62

3. Atlanta, 93-66

Wild cards

1. San Diego, 89-70

2. Chicago, 88-71

3. Philadelphia, 87-72

4. Arizona, 85-74

Mikwaukee has clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Dodgers have clinched the No. 2 seed and the Braves the No. 3 seed.

The Padres and Cubs have clinched wild-card spots. If the season ended today, Atlanta would host Philadelphia in one best-of-three wild-card round, with the winner taking on the Dodgers. The Padres would host the Cubs in the other wild-card round, with the winner playing Milwaukee.

If there is a three-way tie for the three wild-card spots, then advanced calculus is involved and I was told there would be no math. You can read the complete tiebreaker rules here.

In their final three games of the season, the Padres host the Diamondbacks, Philadelphia hosts Tampa Bay and Chicago plays at Boston.

Five of the six teams in the AL have been decided, with Tampa Bay and Cleveland clinching the top two seedings and the first-round bye. The third seed will be the AL West champion, either Texas or Houston (no relation), who are both 79-80. The Astros have the tiebreaker advantage. The three wild-card teams are the Yankees, Boston and the Chicago White Sox, in that order.

The Cat Man is back

Reports of the demise of Tony Gonsolin were greatly exaggerated. He’s back in the majors.

Gonsolin was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2022, finishing the season 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA. He was having a mediocre 2023 before he was shut down and had Tommy John surgery. After missing the 2024 season, he came back in 2025, made seven starts and had internal brace surgery on his elbow. The Dodgers let him go. He was busy rehabbing his arm for the last year, and finally the Kansas City Royals decided to give him a chance. They sent him to the minors in August, and called him up to the majors this week.

Advertisement

He came in for a relief appearance on Tuesday and, after pitching two scoreless innings, gave up five runs and four hits, with two walks, ending the outing on a sour note.

“Essentially, I’m trying out for next year,” Gonsolin told reporters before the game. “It has been a while since I’ve thrown before this many fans. Just looking forward to the excitement and the adrenaline.”

These names seem familiar

This will be the final time this feature runs this season. It will be back next season. How many names will have joined it then? How notable players who were with the Dodgers the last few seasons are doing with their new teams (through Wednesday). Click on the player’s name to be taken to their full stats page:

Anthony Banda, Twins: 2-0, 4.46 ERA, 2 saves, 34.1 IP, 31 hits, 15 walks, 33 K’s, 95 ERA+, out for the season

Cody Bellinger, Yankees: .268/.343/.436, 533 PA’s, 25 doubles, 3 triples, 17 homers, 73 RBIs, 117 OPS+

Walker Buehler, Padres: 9-6, 4.56 ERA, 150.1 IP, 145 hits, 56 walks, 128 K’s, 89 ERA+

Mike Busch, Cubs: .241/.353/.396, 695 PA’s, 27 doubles, 2 triples, 20 homers, 77 RBIs, 107 OPS+

Advertisement

Michael Conforto, Cubs: .243/.336/.479, 301 PA’s, 16 doubles, 15 homers, 44 RBIs, 122 OPS+

Justin Dean, Cubs: .375/.500/.625, 10 PA’s, 1 triple, 3 RBIs, 209 OPS+, in the minors

Caleb Ferguson, Cardinals: 1-0, 5.18 ERA, 1 save, 33 IP, 37 hits, 19 walks, 31 K’s, 81 ERA+, released by Cardinals

Jack Flaherty, Tigers: 3-8, 4.59 ERA, 86.1 IP, 80 hits, 42 walks, 102 K’s, 92 ERA+, on the IL

Tony Gonsolin, Royals: 0-0, 16.88 ERA, 2.2 IP. 4 hits, 3 walks, 5 K’s, 28 ERA+

Kenley Jansen, Tigers: 4-6, 3.27 ERA, 21 saves, 44 IP, 24 hits, 23 walks, 49 K’s, 129 ERA+

Craig Kimbrel, Royals: 1-5, 4.50 ERA, 1 save, 46 IP, 40 hits, 22 walks, 40 K’s, 94 ERA+

Gavin Lux, Rays: spent all season on the IL

Dustin May, Brewers: 7-9, 4.67 ERA, 142.2 IP, 139 hits, 49 walks, 139 K’s, 85 ERA+

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: .201/.287/.296, 418 PA’s, 15 doubles, 4 triples, 4 homers, 26 RBIs, 64 OPS+

James Outman, Tigers: .172/.235/.318, 157 PA’s, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, 17 RBIs, 54 OPS+, in the minors

Joc Pederson, Rangers: .235/.329/.487, 432 PA’s, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 26 homers, 53 RBIs, 134 OPS+

Luke Raley, Mariners: .225/.284/.439, 287 PA’s, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 15 homers, 39 RBIs, 105 OPS+, on the IL

Advertisement

Corey Seager, Rangers: .226/.315/.417, 419 PA’s, 16 doubles, 18 homers, 47 RBIs, 112 OPS+

Justin Turner, Tijuana (Mexican League): .295/.395/.469, 263 PA’s, 21 doubles, 6 homers, 28 RBIs. Tijuana won the Mexican League title.

Trea Turner, Phillies: .241/.298/.380, 682 PA’s, 28 doubles, 1 triple, 19 homers, 58 RBIs, 80 OPS+

Miguel Vargas, White Sox: .251/.362/.479, 689 PA’s, 31 doubles, 1 triple, 33 homers, 90 RBIs, 135 OPS+

Kirby Yates, Pirates: 2-5, 3.32 ERA, 3 saves, 40.2 IP, 32 hits, 17 walks, 48 K’s, 127 ERA+

Up next

Friday: Dodgers (*Tarik Skubal, 11-7, 2.85 ERA [4-2, 2.95 ERA with Dodgers]) at San Francisco (Yunior Marte, 0-1, 4.66 ERA), 7:15 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: Dodgers (*Blake Snell, 4-1, 1.86 ERA) at San Francisco (*Matt Wilkinson, 1-3, 3.65 ERA), 7:15 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 12:05 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

All times Pacific

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Shaikin: For the Dodgers, the varsity will take it from here

Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing will have chance to make case for postseason roster spot

The Dodgers’ Josue De Paula can hit. Now he’s out to prove he can play defense, too

Dodger Stadium has a botanic garden tour. Meet the man entrusted with making it a draw

Shaikin: Frank McCourt fired him as Dodgers GM. For Dan Evans, and for Montreal, a second chance?

Advertisement

Swanson: Dodgers have no choice. They must hope Tyler Glasnow can trust himself in the playoffs

And finally

Vin Scully calls Clayton Kershaw‘s no-hitter. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...