Dodgers Dugout: Answering a few questions about the playoffs

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. A good Tommy Lasorda quote: “There are three types of people in the world. Those who make it happen, those who watch it happen and those who wonder, ‘What happened?’ ”

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Some random questions

While we await the winner of the Braves-Phillies series, it’s time to get a different viewpoint. I reached out to Times columnists Mirjam Swanson and Bill Plaschke to get their answers to a few Dodgers questions.

Q. Which team is the one the Dodgers would rather avoid playing in the NL playoffs?

Swanson: The San Diego Padres, actually. Weird stuff happens with rivalries. Weird stuff has happened against the Padres. Add a rivalry to the high-stakes NLCS? Guaranteed weirdness.

So the Padres concern me more than the Brewers, a talented group headlined by ace Jacob Misiorowski that nonetheless does itself in with its poor-little-us talk. The Padres have swagger — and substance — and they just finished the season on a heater, going 41-18 to close the season.

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I still like the Dodgers in that series, and then against whomever comes out of the American League too.

It’s the NLDS that’s of most concern — less for who the opponent will be and more for the fact that it’s a best-of-five series. That squeezes the already small sample size of a playoff series and makes it so there’s less room for error and more room for baseball to happen.

Plaschke: The one team the Dodgers should avoid playing is the Philadelphia Phillies. They have all those left-handed starters who can shut down the best Dodger hitters. They only lost the NLDS to the Dodgers last year because one of their relief pitchers lost his mind. They have a veteran lineup that is long overdue. Play them at your peril.

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Q. Does Josue De Paula find a space on the postseason roster, and what do they do with him next year, with the positions he plays seemingly taken?

Swanson: Yes, absolutely, JDP will be on the roster in the postseason. For his incredible energy. For his incredible bat. Both much-needed.

Next year? Are they going to play professional baseball next year?

OK, let’s hope they do play ball. And as long as they do, I can see the Dodgers giving De Paula run in the outfield — so long as he puts in the work in the offseason (however long that is) to train and study and make himself a playable outfielder.

His hitting is so elite, he needs only to be a competent fielder to justify his regular presence in the lineup. He’s a great young athlete and if he understands and tackles the assignment with the gusto that he approaches hitting, I don’t see what could hold him back.

Plaschke: De Paula has to be on the roster this October and in a position to take some high-leverage at-bats. I think he’s potentially good enough that you trade Teo and put him in left.

Q. How would you rank the bullpen in terms of trust (top three)?

Swanson: Roki Sasaki and Edgardo Henriquez are both coming back from injuries and basically jumping right into the postseason fire so … fingers crossed. But let’s assume Sasaki’s blister is a thing of the past, as it appears to be, and that Henriquez’s back isn’t aching, I’ll pick them and make a call for Evan Phillips, who looks great and looks like he’s feeling great; I just saw him hit 100 mph for the first time this season, striking out the San Diego Padres’ Jackson Merrill looking in the Dodgers’ loss Thursday.

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Plaschke: In the bullpen I trust, in order, Roki Sasaki, Alex Vesia, and Evan Phillips. I don’t trust Tanner Scott. Would you?

Q. The Dodgers won last year despite not getting a first-round bye. So was it really important for them to get the bye this year?

Swanson: Yes! This team is “old.” They know it, everyone knows it — and they know they’ll benefit from getting off their feet for a few days. To them, it’s a reward for a job well done. As a thankful Freddie Freeman chuckled Thursday night: “Rest for all of us is always nice. We’ve been grinding since February, getting ready for the season. Then you go through a 162-game schedule. It’s a lot. So we played really good baseball for six straight months and we get rewarded for that. So we’ll take it in, rest up and get ourselves ready to go for Saturday.”

Plaschke: The bye is hugely important. This is the oldest team in baseball. This is the most exhausted team in baseball. They desperately need those five days off.

Q. Finally, predictions. Who wins the World Series this year?

Swanson: The club that won the past two World Series.

Plaschke: Milwaukee wins the World Series. Nobody beats the Miz.

Who makes the roster?

We will predict the postseason roster after we know who the Dodgers are playing, but, it appears the final two spots among position players could come down to Josue De Paula, Alex Call, Dalton Rushing and Hyeseong Kim. Which two would you choose to make the team?

Click here to vote.

The last two weeks

Who is hot and not heading into the postseason? Numbers over the last two weeks for the team:

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Alex Freeland, .385/.556/.692, 18 plate appearances, 1 double, 1 homer, 1 RBI

Josue De Paula, .385/.529/.692, 34 PA’s, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homers, 7 RBIs

Will Smith, .382/.488/.706, 41 PA’s, 2 doubles, 3 homers, 5 RBIs

Mookie Betts, .340/.431/.640, 58 PA’s, 6 doubles, 3 homers, 8 RBIs

Andy Pages, .333/.458/.722, 24 PA’s, 1 double, 2 homers, 5 RBIs

Kyle Tucker, .292/.393/.521, 56 PA’s, 2 doubles, 3 homers, 5 RBIs

Teoscar Hernández, .286/.352/.490, 54 PA’s, 1 double, 3 homers, 6 RBIs

Kike Hernández, .261/.292/.435, 24 PA’s, 1 double, 1 homer, 3 RBIs

Shohei Ohtani, .238/.273/.286, 22 PA’s. 1 double, 1 RBI

Miguel Rojas, .231/.310/.385, 29 PA’s, 1 double, 1 homers, 3 RBIs

Freddie Freeman, .220/.245/.220, 53 PA’s, 4 RBIs

Max Muncy, .205/.286/.364, 49 PA’s, 4 doubles, 1 homer, 5 RBIs

Tommy Edman, .186/.265/.349, 50 PA’s, 1 double, 2 homers, 8 RBIs

Alex Call, .091/.167/.182, 12 PA’s, 1 double, 1 RBI

Hunter Feduccia, .063/.286/.063, 16 PA’s, 1 RBI

Dalton Rushing, 0 for 3

Team, .265/.356/.455, 25 doubles, 1 triple, 21 homers, 4.57 runs per game

Pitchers

Emmet Sheehan, 0.00 ERA, 11.1 IP, 3 hits, 2 walks, 14 K’s

Alex Vesia, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.2 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 9 K’s

Edwin Díaz, 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 9 K’s

Kris Bubic, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 4 hits, 5 K’s

Landon Knack, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 IP. 4 hits, 2 K’s

Roki Sasaki, 0.00 ERA, 3 IP, 2 hits, 6 K’s

Kyle Hurt, 0.00 ERA, 2 IP, 1 hit, 2 K’s

Justin Wrobleski, 1-0, 1.35 ERA, 6.2 IP. 6 hits, 7 K’s

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 1-1, 1.38 ERA, 13 IP, 6 hits, 3 walks, 11 K’s

Blake Snell, 1.80 ERA, 5 IP, 6 hits, 4 K’s

Tarik Skubal, 3-0, 1.89 ERA, 19 IP, 14 hits, 3 walks, 22 K’s

Evan Phillips, 1-0, 3.60 ERA, 5 IP, 2 hits, 8 K’s

Tyler Glasnow, 1-1, 3.65 ERA, 12.1 IP, 6 hits, 4 walks, 21 K’s

Bobby Miller, 4.15 ERA, 4.1 IP, 4 hits, 2 walks, 6 K’s

Brock Stewart, 4.50 ERA, 4 IP, 4 hits, 1 walk, 5 K’s

Blake Treinen, 4.91 ERA, 3.2 IP, 5 hits, 2 walks, 3 K’s

Tanner Scott, 0-1, 5.06 ERA, 3 saves, 5.1 IP, 5 hits, 2 walks, 10 K’s

Jack Dreyer, 5.68 ERA, 6.1 IP, 6 hits, 3 walks, 5 K’s

Seth Halvorsen, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 hits, 3 K’s

Edgardo Henriquez, 27.00 ERA, 0.2 IP, 3 hits, 1 walk, 1 K

Team, 10-4, 2.38 ERA, 3 saves, 125 IP, 87 hits, 25 walks, 153 K’s

Bracket time

Every year around this time, this newsletter mentions Makenna Martin, who holds an online bracket (much like the NCAA bracket) where people can fill out their choices for the best-looking Dodger. She added a charitable aspect to it, raising money for a charity for women who are the victim of domestic violence.

Martin, now a college graduate, has continued the bracket, and this year is using it to raise money for “Peace Over Violence,” another charity that helps victims of domestic abuse. You do not have to donate to take part in the bracket challenge. Whether you donate or not, it’s a lot of fun to do. There’s also a raffle to raise funds, with a lot of Dodgers prizes to win. A tip of the cap to Martin and to all young people who try to make the world just a little bit better.

You can find the bracket here.

Donate and take part in the raffle here.

Up next

Saturday: Atlanta/Philadelphia at Dodgers, 1 p.m. or 6 p.m., Fox/FS1, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: Atlanta/Philadelphia at Dodgers, 5 p.m., Fox/FS1, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Dodgers at Atlanta/Philadelphia, TBD, Fox/FS1, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*Wed., Oct. 7: Dodgers at Atlanta/Philadelphia, TBD, Fox/FS1, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta/Philadelphia at Dodgers, TBD, Fox/FS1, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

All times Pacific

*-if necessary

In case you missed it

Who’s hot and who’s not as Dodgers prepare for the postseason

The Dodgers have an old roster. But that isn’t necessarily a drawback in October

Woeful Mets outspend the Dodgers while Rays, Guardians and White Sox win on the cheap

Dodgers Debate: Who do the Dodgers want in the NLDS?

Shaikin: How the playoffs might impact the lockout, and ... unfair to the Yankees? What?

And finally

Freddie Freeman hits a walk-off grand slam to win Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...

Have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com. To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here.