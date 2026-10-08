Dodgers Dugout: Random thoughts on Game 4

Andy Pages drives in two with this single in the seventh inning.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. I’m back! Who missed me? No one? That’s sad.

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Game 4 thoughts

—Sorry I missed the first three games, I was sick and had to rest. A combination of Nyquil, Theraflu, Zinc and vitamin C had me seeing three Dodgers on the mound. I guess I could have written about the one in the middle. But I’m back for the duration.

—Best wishes to Joe Davis, who lost his voice. I like the Davis-John Smoltz combo, though Smoltz tends to use 20 words to say something he could say in five.

—Some online complain that the Dodgers announcer gets to call the Dodgers’ postseason games. They must have missed the Vin Scully years. Plus, no one seems to be complaining that a Braves Hall of Famer is the commentator. I detect no bias from either of them.

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—This recap is written as the game is going on. I don’t go back and change things to make me look good .... or bad. It’s just what I’m thinking at the time.

First inning

—Tyler Mahle was 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA in nine starts with the Braves. He throws a lot of strikes, so being patient will be extra difficult for the Dodgers today.

—Will we get the good Tyler Glasnow or the bad Tyler Glasnow?

—My mom could steal a base off Glasnow.

—You ever notice how great it is when Dodger fans stand up and cheer when their pitcher has two strikes, but how annoying it is when other fans do it?

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—Hate seeing runs score on wild pitches. Braves 1, Dodgers 0.

—That’s OK. The Dodgers were going to have to score a run to win anyway, now they need to score two.

Second inning

—Watching Shohei Ohtani swing makes me think we are going to hear that his injuries were a lot more serious than let on. Sort of like in 2024 when he hurt his shoulder much worse than they said.

—Ohtani still hasn’t learned to slide without jamming his left arm into the ground.

—Rare back-to-back errors by the Braves. Not exactly how you’d predict the teams would score their first runs. Dodgers 1, Braves 1.

—Glasnow seems to be effectively wild so far.

Third inning

—We seem to be in the settling-in phase of the game now.

—Glasnow has made 44 pitchers. 22 balls, 22 strikes. That’s not really sustainable. Michael Harris II reaches on a walk. Will he steal on the first pitch?

—Whoever runs Atlanta’s in-game noise is stuck in the 1980s. An air horn? I half-expect a sound effect from Pac-Man.

—And Harris didn’t try to steal at all. Surprising.

Fourth inning

—The Dodgers are chasing too much.

—I like the Danny DeVito Jersey Mike’s commercials. Not a big fan of Jersey Mike’s though.

—Speaking of fast food, when is Carl’s Jr. bringing back the steak sandwich?

—Great. Now I’m hungry.

—All three Dodgers struck out.

—Do you think the Dodgers brain trust has had any conversations about giving Ohtani a game off?

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—Suddenly, both pitchers are locked in.

—As soon as I write that, Glasnow walks Mike Yastrzemski (worth 29 points in Scrabble).

Fifth inning

—Nice at-bat by Kiké Hernández, even if it did end in an out. The Dodgers need to make Mahle work.

—Andy Pages is scorching the ball. He needs to get off this list though:

Worst career postseason batting average, minimum 80 plate appearances:

Dan Wilson, .091

Dal Maxvill, .114

Brandon Lowe, .115

Andy Pages, .123 (10 for 81)

Yasmani Grandal, .127

Rhys Hoskins, .141

Austin Meadows, .145

Jason Heyward, .145

Mike Bordick, .148

Mark McLemore, .152

—Glasnow walked Austin Riley. These walks are going to cost him at some point.

—Mookie Betts never swings at the first pitch. Michael Harris II swings at every first pitch.

—I’m not sure how the Tomahawk Chop chant is still a thing.

—Ronald Acuña Jr. walks. And that’s it for Glasnow. Only one hit, but five walks.

—Matt Olson creamed that ball. If any of us had been playing second, we’d have said, “What? A ball was just hit by us? Never saw it.” These guys make fielding seem so easy.

Sixth inning

—Will Smith is one for 16 this series. It’s amazing the Dodgers are up 2-1, because it feels like no one is hitting.

—The Dodgers were hitting .218 coming into this game, the Braves .160.

—Ozzie Albies could have been at third if he had run hard out of the box on his double off the wall. Will it cost the Braves?

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—Edgardo Henriquez tries to get out of the inning. This feels like a pivotal moment.

—The Braves hit ball hard twice, but right at people. And at the two worst fielders. But they are out of the inning.

—That inning seemed to last a million years.

Seventh inning

—This will probably be Mahle’s last inning.

—Ohtani swings at the first pitch.

—Teoscar gets a hit, and that’s it for Mahle, who pitched very well.

—I’m not sure of the wisdom of pinch-hitting for Super Kiké. But Josue De Paula walked. Tommy Edman runs for him.

—Now it’s Kyle Tucker. Is this his moment?

—Teoscar almost has an all-time base-running blunder.

—Tucker walks. New pitcher for Atlanta, to face Pages. Time to get off that worst 10 list.

—He gets off it! Two RBIs. 2025 is a distant memory. Dodgers 3, Braves 1.

—Now, who comes out of the bullpen to hold it?

—Just want to circle back to De Paula. He’s 21 and spent most of the season in double A. But he doesn’t chase any pitches and works an important walk. Impressive.

—Henriquez stays on the mound for the bottom of the inning.

—Hard shot to Max Muncy, who is so much better as a fielder compared with two years ago.

—Henriquez shakes off Will Smith twice and then throws a meatball up to the plate. Maybe listen to Smith.

—After a booming double by Harris, Acuña swings at the first pitch and bounces out. Thanks.

Eighth inning

—The Dodgers go down quietly, and turn to Tanner Scott for the bottom of the eighth.

—Scott made Olson strike out on a pitch that was almost in the dugout.

—Scott looks dominant. Three outs away.

Ninth inning

—Braves bring in their close to maintain the two-run deficit. It’s former Angels closer Raisel Iglesias.

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—He failed. Muncy crushed that ball. Dodgers 4, Braves 1.

—I see all these ads for betting sites and prediction markets and still wonder why sports allows these ads.

—Can Edwin Díaz get the final three outs and send the Dodgers to the NLCS?

—Díaz always starts the game with PitchCom problems.

—Rowdy Tellez is a large human being.

—Strike out, fly out, fly out. See you Sunday in L.A. or Milwaukee.

—By the way, how much longer is the postseason nowadays? Today (Thursday), is the 70th anniversary of Don Larsen’s perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

Farewell, Fred Claire

Former Dodgers general manager Fred Claire died this week. He was 91. Claire took over the Dodgers in April 1987 when Al Campanis made a fool of himself on “Nightline,” making racist remarks. The Dodgers had a poor season, but Claire was subtly changing the Dodgers, signing players such as Mickey Hatcher and acquiring Tim Belcher. Before the 1988 season, Claire signed Kirk Gibson to a three-year, $4.5-million deal (doesn’t that contract sound quaint nowadays). He acquired Alfredo Griffin, Jay Howell and Jesse Orosco, among other moves. And we all know how the 1988 season ended.

More important, Claire may have been one of the nicest people in history. He took part in the “Ask... “ series in this newsletter, and would check in with critiques and compliments throughout the history of this newsletter. If I needed to contact a retired player for an “Ask...” interview, he invariably had their number. He will be missed.

Former Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley, on Claire: “We hired Fred in 1969 as publicity director when he was the beat writer covering the Dodgers for the Long Beach Press-Telegram. He then began a distinguished 30-year career with the Dodgers. Fred was a talented team player and everyone in the organization enjoyed working with him. We were all happy when he was Executive Vice President and named major league Executive of the Year after the 1988 Dodgers won the World Series. Our thoughts are with his wife Sheryl and the entire family.”

Time for a poll

Who will win the NLCS?

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Up next

Sunday at Milwaukee, TBD, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Monday at Milwaukee, TBD, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Wednesday at Dodgers, TBD, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Thursday at Dodgers, TBD, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Friday, Oct. 16 at Dodgers, TBD, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Sunday, Oct. 18 at Milwaukee, TBD, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Monday, Oct. 19 at Milwaukee, TBD, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

All times Pacific

*-if necessary

In case you missed it

Plaschke: He finally did it! Dodgers’ Andy Pages ends two-year postseason slump at the perfect time

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‘That’s why he stayed in the lineup.’ Andy Pages’ clutch hit carries Dodgers back to NLCS

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Brewers in the NLCS

Dodgers, Angels receive surprising report cards from the Automated Ball-Strike system’s first season

Shaikin: Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s playoff dominance impresses everyone, especially Tarik Skubal

Swanson: The Braves let Freddie Freeman go. Now he’s making them pay in the NLDS

Plaschke: Fred Claire’s quiet impact on the Dodgers should never be forgotten

Fred Claire, former Dodgers GM whose team won the ’88 World Series, dies

‘I was nowhere’: How Edwin Díaz regained the Dodgers’ trust in the postseason

And finally

Tommy Lasorda gives the ultimate pep talk. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...