Dodgers Dugout: Random thoughts on Game 2 of the NLCS

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Win or lose, Tuesday is an off day. So forget about the Dodgers for a day and enjoy life.

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Game 2 thoughts

First inning

—Nervy ABS challenge by Mookie Betts. First batter of the game challenges?

—Takes second on a groundout. Third on a wild pitch. Scores on a sacrifice fly. Is this the mid-60s Dodgers? Dodgers 1, Brewers 0.

—And Shohei Ohtani still looks lost.

—I’ll bet on Yoshinobu Yamamoto every time.

—Where’s this Brice Turang guy come from?

—And then the score is tied. Dodgers 1, Brewers 1.

Second inning

—Nice to see Andy Pages draw a walk, but the Dodgers go down relatively quietly.

—There’s something about the name Garrett Mitchell that I like. I can’t figure out why, though.

—Can you tell I had to step away for a few minutes during this inning? Sorry.

Third inning

—Tommy Edman pays immediate dividends.

—Wow. Betts hit that ball hard.

—Sal Frelick made a great catch in right field.

—The Brewers taketh away and giveth. Don’t see that many errors on pickoff throws nowadays. Dodgers 2, Brewers 1.

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—I think after the season we will see the headline “Ohtani spotted in full body cast.”

—Wow! Brewers manager Pat Murphy basically buried his rookies for making mistakes in the previous half-inning.

—A nice play by Kyle Tucker. He’s gotten better at everything!

—Sometimes John Smoltz will fall in love with a topic and won’t let it go. Like drawing throws to first base.

—First and second, one out. Can the Brewers cash in?

—Brewers are making Yamamoto work.

—Another PitchCom problem for the Dodgers! The battery probably ran out because of this long at-bat by Jake Bauers.

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—Is it me, or could Teoscar have caught that ball if he hustled?

—Nice 12-pitch at-bat by Bauers.

—And the Brewers cash in. Brewers 3, Dodgers 2.

Fourth inning

—The Dodgers knocked out the Brewers’ ace early in Game 1 and still lost. Can they reverse that this game?

—I prefer the Limu Emu (and Doug) commercials to the Liberty Bibberty commercials.

—Only in this newsletter are those types of important things debated.

—The Dodgers seemed to be in a hurry to end that half-inning. Must be some great food in the clubhouse.

—For those of you emailing to ask, the woman who sits in the front row behind home plate and writes down every play is Front Row Amy, Amy Williams. She’s had season tickets for about 15 years and logs every play. She’s very famous in Milwaukee.

—Roki Sasaki quiets things in the bottom half. How many innings will he pitch?

Fifth inning

—Leadoff double for Tucker. Can the Dodgers cash in?

—The Dodgers bunted! And Logan Henderson threw the ball away! He should never be allowed to throw to first again. Dodgers 3, Brewers 3.

—Murphy must be extra furious at his rookies now!

—Could I use any more exclamation marks?!?

—Henderson pitched well, but two throws cost him. Baseball!

—Hey, the Dodgers used to have a pitcher named Dustin May too. What are the odds?

—Betts advanced the runner to third, Small ball.

—Can the Dodgers cash in?

—Freeman gets a sacrifice fly. Or does he? The Brewers challenge the call.

—And the call stands. Everything is happening in this game. Dodgers 4, Brewers 3.

—Tommy Edman always seems to be in the middle of the action.

—That HPE self-driving network commercial doesn’t work at all.

—Only one inning for Sasaki. Surprising.

—Kris Bubic, who made the team over Jack Dreyer, which made some fans mad, gets to earn his keep.

—And he doesn’t earn his keep. Dodgers 4, Brewers 4.

—This has been a great series.

—Christian Yellich singled, Mitchell walked. Where’s Jack Dreyer?

—That infield hit seemed to anger Brock Stewart. He fired three fastballs right past Sal Frelick.

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Sixth inning

—The Dodgers go down quietly. Ohtani again looked terrible.

—Can no pitcher throw the ball to first anymore?

—If you are going to intentionally walk a guy to get to William Contreras, make sure your first pitch to him is not right down the middle. Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

—The Brewers fans can get really loud.

—Tanner Scott comes in and quiets things down.

Seventh inning

—That was an at-bat from the last season version of Pages, flailing at a pitch way out of the zone.

—The Dodgers again go quietly. All their power has drained away.

—This is what drives me crazy about modern baseball. Scott strikes out all three batters he faces, but they take him out of the game.

—And Edgardo Henriquez gives up a hit to the first batter he faces.

—I seem to be extra cranky today. Must be how Pat Murphy feels all the time.

—And the inning ends quietly.

Eighth inning

—Another quiet inning for the Dodgers. Those are piling up.

—The Dodgers have scored four runs. Two on errors, two on sacrifice flies. Not they typical way they score runs.

—David Hamilton hit .245 this season, but you’d never guess that watching him in this game.

—He steals second, takes third on a groundout, scores on a single. Small ball. Brewers 6, Dodgers 4.

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—And the Dodgers turn to their seventh reliever of the game, Justin Wrobleski.

—Another run comes in. Brewers 7, Dodgers 4.

Ninth inning

—The Dodgers need to have a tough discussion about Ohtani. Yes, he’s great. Yes, he’s won two MVP awards in two seasons with the Dodgers. And if he was just in a slump, I’d be OK with leaving him in the lineup. But he is obviously hurting. You are doing him and the team a disservice.

—Ohtani flies to left.

—Will Smith, also not hitting well, flied to right.

—Miguel Rojas, batting for Max Muncy, strikes out.

—Dodgers now trail 2-0. Desirable? No. Happy about it? No. But teams have come back from 2-0 deficits before. It could happen again. We could be sitting here Thursday wondering what happened. Or thinking the Dodgers are right back in it. We’ll just have to wait and see.

—Meanwhile, like I said at the start, take Tuesday and enjoy life. It’s just a baseball game.

Up next

Wednesday at Dodgers, 5 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes/Fox One

Thursday at Dodgers, 6 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes/Fox One

*Friday at Dodgers, 6 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes/Fox One

*Sunday at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes/Fox One

*Monday, Oct. 19 at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes/Fox One

All times Pacific

*-if necessary

In case you missed it

Dodgers will consider sitting Shohei Ohtani after offense struggles in Game 2 NLCS loss

Plaschke: Dodgers’ three-peat dreams are on life support as the deflated heroes return home

How Will Smith altered the course of Game 2

In the NLCS, the Dodgers are seeing what money can’t buy: a bullpen such as Milwaukee’s

Dodgers send SOS to Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow: Save our season

Dodgers Debate NLCS Game 2: Did the Dodgers forget how to hit?

And finally

Remembering Vin Scully. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...