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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. We’re back after a bit of a break to catch up on offseason news.

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Free agents

Well, we’ve had a handful of weeks off, and I hope everyone is doing well.

There’s a shadow hanging over this free agent discussion, one that I don’t want to dwell upon too much, but it must be acknowledged: the impending expiration of the labor contract and possible lockout, which could take place on Dec. 1.

And when there is an agreement at some point, how will it influence the signing of free agents? Will there be a salary cap? We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, will teams rush to sign players before the labor deal expires to lock them in before whatever the new contract entails?

Let’s look at the contract status for the Dodgers and what they will make next season. I’m not going to worry about deferred money or things like that. Ohtani deferred almost his entire salary, but I’m going to list what he would make next season without the deferred money. Baseball salaries are wacky. Five sites will list five different salaries for next season. This just gives you a general idea of what they are being paid.

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And some of these players have team/player/vesting options for future season (Snell has a team option for 2030), but again, I want to make this as simple as possible. You can see all the details by clicking here. All money listed is in millions:

Signed

Mookie Betts, through 2032 ($30.4 million in 2027)

Edwin Díaz, 2028 ($21.1)

Tommy Edman, 2029 ($13)

Freddie Freeman, 2027 ($27)

Tyler Glasnow, 2027 ($27.3)

Teoscar Hernández, 2027 ($19.9)

Hyeseong Kim, 2027 ($4.17)

Max Muncy, 2027 ($13.8)

Shohei Ohtani, 2033 ($46.1)

Tanner Scott, 2028 ($16.1)

Will Smith, 2033 ($12.2)

Blake Snell, 2029 ($31.3)

Kyle Tucker, 2029 ($57.2)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 2035 ($27.1)

Smith and Muncy are tremendous bargains.

Arbitration eligible

These players are eligible to have their salaried decided by an independent arbitrator, but remain under team control unless the Dodgers decide not to bring them back.

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Alex Call

Andy Pages

Emmet Sheehan

Brock Stewart

Gavin Stone

Can be renewed by the team

These players have very little contractual power and typically make near the league minimum:

Eliezer Alfonzo

Ben Casparius

Josue De Paula

Jack Dreyer

Hunter Feduccia

Alex Freeland

Paul Gervase

Seth Halvorsen

Edgardo Henriquez

Kyle Hurt

Will Klein

Landon Knack

Bobby Miller

Dalton Rushing

Roki Sasaki

Justin Wrobelski

Free agents

Kris Bubic

Brusdar Graterol

Kiké Hernández

Eric Lauer

Evan Phillips

Miguel Rojas

Tarik Skubal

Alex Vesia

Of the free agents, Rojas is retired and already working with Dodger minor leaguers in Arizona. Phillips signed a three-year, $35-million deal with the Atlanta Braves. Phillips, though hurt a lot, was a very good reliever for the Dodgers.

Of the other free agents, Skubal and Vesia would seem to be the priorities. It would be nice to have both back, but Skubal will get a huge, huge contract. It seems one of those cases where the Dodgers bide their time, sees someone offer him 10 years and $450 million, and then swoop in and offer him five years, $400 million, or something ridiculous like that.

Vesia will probably get $10 million to $15 million a season from someone. Might as well be the Dodgers.

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As far as Kiké, he had an off year and, other than one moment, had a poor postseason (one for 14) as Super Kiké never came out of the phone booth. It seems likely that his time with the Dodgers has come to an end. And I would guess that Bubic, Graterol and Lauer end up elsewhere.

Who are the Dodgers interested in?

If you believe everything you read out there, other than Skubal and Vesia, the Dodgers are interested in relievers Adrián Morejón and Jonathan Loáisiga.

Morejón pitched 86 innings out of the bullpen for the Padres, so he was durable. He’s left-handed and served as a setup man for closer Mason Miller. Morejón was 9-3 with three saves and 2.83 ERA, giving up 65 hits and 28 walks while striking out 107.

Over the last three seasons with the Padres, he has pitched in 211 games, going 25-11 with eight saves to go with a 2.58 ERA. He has struck out 248 in 223.1 inning giving up 177 hits and 66 walks. So, he’s solid. Last season lefties hit .180 against him and righties .222.

Loáisiga, a right-hander, was with Arizona last season, going 7-3 with a 2.42 ERA and two saves. He doesn’t strike out many (only 48 in 67 innings), but he gets a lot of ground balls and players seem to have trouble hitting the ball hard off of him.

Others linked to the Dodgers are super utility player Mauricio Dubón, who played five different positions for the Braves last season, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who can play every infield position. These guys would fill the role of Kiké Hernández.

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Of course, the Dodgers could do something else entirely too. Andrew Friedman usually has a surprise or two up his sleeve.

What about Josue De Paula?

It seems the Dodgers need to make room for De Paula, who played great when he came up at the end of the season (keeping in mind it was a very small sample size and the league will adjust to him at some point). His patience at the plate was amazing for someone so young (21) and he didn’t seem overwhelmed by the postseason at all.

But there’s no spot for him. He’s an outfielder, and that’s filled by Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker. And, De Paula is a bad fielder. Billy Ashley bad, for those of you who remember him. He has been working hard to improve though. If he can come to spring training at least at the level of Pedro Guerrero, then they will really need to find room for him. Platoon with Teoscar? Trade Teoscar? Start at DH when Ohtani pitches?

Dodgers part ways with hitting coach

Aaron Bates won’t return as co-hitting coach for the Dodgers next season after the two sides couldn’t agree to contract terms.

“My kids grew up Dodgers, and I grew up a Dodger, as a coach,” he told The Times. “It’s just unfortunate the way it’s worked out towards these last few days.”

Robert Van Scoyoc will remain as co-hitting coach, joined by Pedro Guerrero. No, not that one. This is the former Miami Marlins hitting coach who spent 2006-13 as a minor-league player for the Dodgers.

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Guerrero was as an assistant hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies (2018-21) and San Francisco Giants (2022-24).

Farewell

Just want to make note of the recent passing of Dodgers fan Jeff Knotts, who was @ladodgerswin on X.

You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy than you will on X, but Jeff was one of the good people on there. Always positive about the Dodgers, and friendly to all Dodgers fans. He died of cancer, and even the Dodgers took time to send their condolences on X. You can read it here.

In case you missed it

MLB free agent market is active, even with a looming lockout. Will Dodgers make a splash?

Shohei Ohtani lost the MVP to Pete Crow-Armstrong. What he needs to do to reclaim it

Relief pitcher Evan Phillips signs three-year deal to return to Atlanta Braves

Dodgers will be involved in Tarik Skubal’s free agency, but will they sign him?

Dodgers’ Brandon Gomes shares updates on Tarik Skubal, Shoki Oda, Josue De Paula and more

Dodgers hire former Marlins coach Pedro Guerrero as new hitting instructor

And finally

Duke Snider, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays discuss Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...