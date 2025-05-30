Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 26. Phillips will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on June 4, Dave Roberts said.

Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips is scheduled to get Tommy John surgery next week and will miss the rest of the season, manager Dave Roberts announced Friday.

Phillips had missed the last three weeks because of forearm discomfort — and had not progressed in his recovery despite initial optimism that he would only miss the minimum 15 days on the injured list.

Phillips, 30, started this season in the IL while recovering from a partially torn rotator cuff he suffered in last year’s postseason.

He returned in late April and made seven scoreless appearances before getting hurt during the Dodgers’ trip to Miami earlier this month.

Betts out with toe injury

Shortstop Mookie Betts was not in the team’s lineup for Friday’s series opener against the New York Yankees with a toe injury.

According to Roberts, Betts stubbed his toe after the team returned from this week’s road trip on Wednesday. He was initially expected to play Friday, but had trouble putting on his cleats before the game.

Betts will get an X-ray, Roberts said, and is considered day-to-day.