Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto named to all-star game roster

Fans and teammates cheer after Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw tosses his 3,000th career strikeout at Dodger Stadium.
Fans and teammates cheer after Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw tosses his 3,000th career strikeout at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter
Clayton Kershaw was named to his 11th All-Star Game on Sunday by Commissioner Rob Manfred, who used his “Legend Pick” to select the Dodgers’ left-hander. Kershaw (4-0) is one of just 20 pitchers in baseball history to strike out 3,000 batters.

He’ll be joined on the N.L. team by right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who leads the Dodgers in wins (8), strikeouts (109), innings (96 2/3) and ERA (2.51). First baseman Freddie Freeman, catcher Will Smith and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani were chosen as NL starters last week. The All-Star Game will be played July 15 in Atlanta.

From left, Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, Freddy Freeman and Will Smith were voted to start in this year's MLB All-Star Game.

Dodgers’ All-Star lineup record quest fizzles with 3 of 8 finalists voted as starters

Eight Dodgers were finalists for the National League starting lineup in the All-Star Game. Three were voted in while five finished second, as did the Angels’ Mike Trout.

Injury update

The Dodgers’ injury-battered pitching staff could soon be getting healthier. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow threw a bullpen Sunday in preparation for what Roberts will be a return to the rotation during the Dodgers’ six-game roadtrip. Glasnow has been out sine April 28 with shoulder discomfort. He had a 4.50 ERA in five starts before going on the IL.

Left-hander Blake Snell and reliever Blake Treinen are both scheduled to make minor-league rehab assignments this week in advance for their return to the roster. Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner, as been sidelined since April 2 with a shoulder injury, is expected to pitch for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Treinen, who last pitched in mid-April, is expected to make a one-inning outing with Triple A Oklahoma City. He is recovering from a right forearm strain.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 2, 2025: Pitch sequence of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) striking out Chicago White Sox third base Vinny Capra (41) for his 3,000 career strikeout in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

‘Super grateful’ Clayton Kershaw, Dodger teammates bask in glow of 3,000th strikeout

More people have flown to the moon than have struck out 3,000 major league hitters. And for Clayton Kershaw entering such an elite club will be a big piece of his legacy.

Kevin Baxter

