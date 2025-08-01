Advertisement
Bill Plaschke
Dodgers

Andrew Friedman whiffs on the Dodgers’ urgent need for a closer

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, speaks during a news conference.
Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, didn’t pull off any major moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke
By Bill Plaschke
A funny thing blocked the path to another Andrew Friedman midsummer triumph.

An Andrew Friedman midsummer failure.

The Dodgers and their renowned baseball boss came to bat at baseball’s trade deadline Thursday poised to knock another fat midseason pitch out of the park en route to a second consecutive World Series championship.

They never took the bat off their shoulder.

Strike out, staring.

The Dodgers needed a proven closer. Six teams picked up proven closers. The Dodgers weren’t one of them.

Los Angeles, CA - July 21: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May in the dugout during the game as the Dodgers take on the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium Monday, July 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Dodgers pass MLB trade deadline quietly, add Brock Stewart and Alex Call

Compared with the flurry of blockbuster deals that reverberated around them in the National League, the Dodgers’ moves were mild, tame and certainly cost conscientious.

Mason Miller went to the San Diego Padres, Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees, Griffin Jax to the Tampa Bay Rays, Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets, Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies and David Bednar to the New York Yankees.

Some other reliever went to the Dodgers. I think his name was Brock Stewart or something.

How does this make sense? Are they watching what we’re watching?

So you’re telling me they must forge ahead through the rest of the season hoping that Tanner Scott gets healthy or Kirby Yates gets consistent or Blake Treinen gets younger or, heck, maybe the Boston Red Sox cut Walker Buehler and he comes back for one more ninth inning! That’s crazy, but this entire situation is crazy, a $400-million roster with nobody to pitch the last out.

The Dodger also entered Thursday needing a defensive-minded outfielder. Four teams found one. The Dodgers did not.

Harrison Bader went to the Phillies, Mike Yastrzemski and Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals, Austin Slater to the Yankees and Cedric Mullins to the Mets.

The Dodgers picked up an outfielder named Alex…is it Call?

VIDEO | 03:22
Dodgers have a quiet trade deadline, bet on their current roster

So now Dodger fans are haunted with the fear that Michael Conforto will lose a fly ball down the left-field line on Halloween with the season on the line.

This is all so weird. This is all so, well, arrogant.

Granted, the Dodgers have baseball’s best team on paper, but they’ve had its best team for several years and that hasn’t stopped Friedman from dominating the last week in July.

One could argue that Friedman actually won last year’s championship by brilliantly acquiring Jack Flaherty and Tommy Edman and Michael Kopech at the deadline.

This has always been Friedman’s strength, humbly adding talent to a group already possessing riches of talent.

Remember, this is the time of year he also once traded for Rich Hill, Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Evan Phillips, all of whom led them deep into the playoffs.

The only two years during which Friedman has fumbled the deadline? He failed to acquire pitching in 2022 and they were beaten by the Padres. He brought in only Lance Lynn in 2023 and they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This suddenly feels like one of those years.

“We felt like this is an incredibly talented group that, as we get healthy and these guys hit their stride, we feel like we’re in a great position for another deep run into October,” general manager Brandon Gomes said on a conference call with reporters.

In other words, they think they’re good enough that they don’t need to trade any top prospects for win-now talent.

But are they? And even if they are, why take a chance?

Mookie Betts reacts after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 20.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

If there’s anything the first 109 games of this season has taught us is that the Dodgers’ greatness, like all greatness in a sport that hasn’t had consecutive champions in a quarter of a decade, can be fleeting.

The window suddenly seems to be slowly closing on the Hall of Fame careers of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Shohei Ohtani has been so physically stressed that he’s leaving games with cramps.

Teoscar Hernández doesn’t look like last year’s revelation. Max Muncy can’t stay on the field. And Edman is batting aches that may last all season.

The rotation is also shaky, with fragile Tyler Glasnow and aging Clayton Kershaw and underwhelming Roki Sasaki and injured Blake Snell and, really, just one sure-fire starter is Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

“Obviously there was a lot of action today throughout the game, and a lot of teams improved, but we feel really good about this group,” Gomes said. “Coming into the year, felt like this was as talented of a roster as we’ve ever had. We’re in a position where we’re in first place, and I don’t even think we’ve played our best baseball yet. So as we continue to get some of our starters back, and then adding these pieces, and our guys just kind of playing up to their potential, we feel like it’s still a really, really strong team, and we don’t feel any differently about our aspirations than we did at the beginning of the year.”

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is taken out of the game during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani leaves pitching start because of cramping, Dodgers go on to lose to Reds

Shohei Ohtani left his pitching start early for the Dodgers, exiting alongside a trainer because of cramps.

Through their stunning inaction Thursday, the Dodger clearly made the statement that they’re good enough to a championship without any more help.

All those teams that greatly improved don’t agree.

The baseball world is sensing a Dodger vulnerability, as if there’s blue blood in the water.

Given a chance to dissuade everyone of that notion the Dodgers sighed, shrugged and passed.

A strikeout of a day, a turning point of a season?

1478001-1005-sp-nlds-dodgers-padres-game1-rcg-038.jpg
1476301-sp-0922-dodgers-rcg-10566.jpg
1480466-la-sp-world-series-dodgers-yankees-game2-32-ajs.jpg
1480465-la-sp-world-series-dodgers-yankees-game2-77-gmf.jpg
1480457-sp-1025-world-series-dodgers-yankees-wjs0004.jpg
1480456-la-sp-world-series-dodgers-yankees-game1-rg1550.jpg
1480464-la-sp-world-series-dodgers-yankees-game21694.jpg
1480071-1020-sp-nlcs-dodgers-mets-game6-rcg-066.jpg

Dodgers Dugout

Sign up for The Times’ Dodgers newsletter, featuring commentary and analysis on the team and players, trivia, Dodgers history and occasional features.

Bill Plaschke, an L.A. Times Sports columnist since 1996, is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame and California Sports Hall of Fame. He has been named national Sports Columnist of the Year nine times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of six books, including a collection of his columns entitled “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoilsports, Foul Balls and Oddballs.” Plaschke was also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” He is in the national Big Brothers/Big Sisters Alumni Hall of Fame and has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters as well as receiving a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth.

