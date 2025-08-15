Advertisement
Dodgers’ Max Muncy to miss several weeks because of oblique strain

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 3, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers third base Max Muncy.
Dodgers third base Max Muncy sits in the dugout during a game against the Chicago White Sox on July 3.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff Writer

Ahead of their biggest series of the season, the Dodgers suffered another significant injury blow.

Third baseman Max Muncy is headed to the injured list with a Grade 1 oblique strain, manager Dave Roberts said Friday ahead of the team’s pivotal divisional matchup against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers are hopeful Muncy’s injury — which Roberts said was similar to, but more mild, than the oblique and rib problem that sidelined him for much of last year — won’t be season ending.

However, Muncy will be out for at least several weeks, with Roberts offering no firm timetable beyond that.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers claimed infielder Buddy Kennedy off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The last time the Dodgers lost Muncy, to a knee injury in early July that kept him out for about a month, their offense crated.

Before that point, the team had led the majors in scoring. But over the 25 games he missed, they ranked last.

That sequence served as a reminder of Muncy’s importance to the team. Even after a slow start this year, he was hitting .258 with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs in 89 games.
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

