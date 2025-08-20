Dodgers will make some lineup changes Wednesday and Thursday

With the Dodgers in the midst of a stretch that will see them play a season-long 19 games without a day off, manager Dave Roberts rested shortstop Mookie Betts on Wednesday and started Miguel Rojas in his place.

Shohei Ohtani, who was in Wednesday’s lineup as the starting pitching and designated hitter, is expected to sit out Thursday’s series finale, and likely will outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and catcher Will Smith.

Relievers Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott both threw hitless innings in rehab appearances with triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Yates struck out one and gave up a walk while Scott walked a batter and struck out two. Both could rejoin the Dodgers this weekend in San Diego, Roberts said.

Advertisement

Utility player Kike Hernandez, on the injured list since July 7 with left elbow inflammation, was expected to make his first rehab start Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game the Dodgers also recalled right-hander Paul Gervase from Oklahoma City and optioned right-handed Alexis Diaz. Gervase, 25, acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, appeared in five games with the Rays this season, striking out six batters in 6.1 innings.

Díaz, 28, was 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA in nine games for the Dodgers. A former National League all-star, he was acquired on May 29 from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league pitcher Mike Villani.