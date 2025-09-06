Advertisement
Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto falls one out short of a no-hitter, then Dodgers lose in Orioles walk-off

Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during the second inning.
Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during the second inning during a 4-3 loss the Baltimore Orioles. Yamamoto threw 8 2/3 no-hit innings.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff Writer Follow
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws a no-hitter through 8 2/3 innings before another bullpen meltdown sends the Dodgers to a 4-3 walk-off loss to Baltimore.
  • Blake Treinen loaded the bases and walked in a run before Tanner Scott gave up a two-run single to Emmanuel Rivera.
  • The Dodgers have suffered five consecutive losses.

BALTIMORE — From the verge of history, to the depths of horror.

The kind of unimaginable nightmare even these slumping Dodgers didn’t seem capable of.

One minute, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was on the precipice of a no-hitter, needing just one out to put his name in the record books. The next, orange Baltimore Orioles jerseys were sprinting around the bases, what had seemed like a storybook night going suddenly so wrong.

Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani wipes seat from his forehead as he walks off the mound in the third inning.

Dodgers

Despite emergency help from Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers lose again: ‘Truly have no answers’

Shohei Ohtani started in place of injured Tyler Glasnow, but the Dodgers’ offense continue to struggle during a road loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Yamamoto’s no-hitter was broken up by Jackson Holliday, who hit a homer to right that pushed Yamamoto out of the game. The real trouble came in all that followed, with Blake Treinen giving up one run while loading the bases, before Emmanuel Rivera lofted a two-run single off Tanner Scott to end the game.

The final score was Orioles 4, Dodgers 3.

Advertisement

The way it happened was almost impossible to comprehend.

Granted, the Dodgers have been inventing new ways to lose games for a while now. But nothing stung as brutally as this.

After Yamamoto’s exit, Treinen immediately put himself in a jam. Jeremiah Jackson hit a double to left. Gunnar Henderson was hit by a pitch. Another throw from Treinen then went to the backstop. And a walk to Ryan Mountcastle loaded the bases.

Though Scott was beginning to warm, manager Dave Roberts left in Treinen to face Colton Cowser. The move didn’t work, with Treinen issuing another walk to force a run in.

SP.Dodgers.4.0219.RG –– Dodgers' manager Davey Johnson has a warm greeting.

Dodgers

Davey Johnson, former Dodgers manager who also guided Mets to title, dies at 82

Davey Johnson, an All-Star second baseman who won the World Series twice with the Baltimore Orioles and managed the Dodgers from 1999-2000, is dead at 82.

At that point, Scott entered the game, one night removed from giving up a walk-off home run that ran the Dodgers’ losing streak to four games. And in a 1-and-1 count to Rivera, he threw a low fastball that was lined into center.

The winning runs came racing home. A sold-out crowd at Camden Park — in attendance for the 30th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr.’s Ironman moment — broke into delirium. The Dodgers walked off the field slowly, stoically, stunned.

More to Read

DodgersSports
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement