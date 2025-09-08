MLB app ticket issues create entry delays at Dodger Stadium and other ballparks

Some fans arriving at Dodger Stadium to watch Monday’s game between the Dodgers and Rockies ran into problems trying to access their tickets from their phones.

Issues accessing tickets from the MLB app caused problems at the entry gates for some fans trying to enter Dodger Stadium before Monday’s game between the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.

It’s unclear how many fans were affected, but the problem wasn’t confined to Dodger Stadium — the issue has been ongoing since at least last weekend at MLB ballparks across the country.

“MLB’s ticketing system TDC is experiencing difficulties across multiple venues for retrieving tickets and fan entry,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “The league is working with the Dodgers and other franchises to address the issues.”

The Dodgers notified season ticket holders Monday about the situation, urging them to reset their passwords on the MLB website. They instructed them to contact the team’s member services department if they were unable to access their tickets or couldn’t reset their passwords.

An MLB representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.