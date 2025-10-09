This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The familiar sound reverberated throughout Dodger Stadium.

Crack!

The baseball soared into the October sky, Shohei Ohtani gliding down the first-base line as he watched it travel back, back, back …

… only to be caught a few inches in front of the left-field wall by Max Kepler.

So close.

So close to a seventh-inning home run that could have made Game 3 a game. So close to a home run that could have revitalized baseball’s best player in this National League Division Series.

Ohtani is now one for 14 with seven strikeouts in this best-of-five series, in which the Dodgers’ lead was reduced to two games to one after an 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

While Ohtani was hitless in five at-bats on Wednesday night, Phillies counterpart Kyle Schwarber launched two homers, including a 455-foot blast in the fourth inning that changed the complexion of the game and series.

The heart of the Phillies’ order awakened, the Dodgers’ didn’t, and that was more or less the difference in the game.

Ohtani is the Dodgers’ failsafe, and the failsafe is failing. The Dodgers remain in control of this NLDS, but considering the shortcomings of their present roster, they almost certainly can’t win a World Series with him being as ineffective at the plate as he was for extended stretches of the postseason last year.

The Dodgers did everything in their power to ensure Ohtani’s transformation into Oh-fer-tani wouldn’t become an annual event.

By not sending him to the mound in either of the first two games of their wild-card series, the Dodgers were able to delay his first start as a pitcher until Game 1 of this series. Because the schedule called for a day off between Games 1 and 2, Ohtani didn’t have to play the day after making a start, a situation in which he has difficulty hitting. In the regular season, Ohtani batted just .147 on the days following his starts.

If the Phillies can send this series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Saturday, Ohtani would be the Dodgers’ starting pitcher. Under that scenario, he also wouldn’t have to hit the next day. The NL Championship Series doesn’t start until Monday.

However, the team’s assistance hasn’t benefited the left-handed-hitting Ohtani in the batter’s box, as the Phillies have shut him down by deploying a series of hard-throwing left-handed pitchers against him.

Ohtani has taken 15 plate appearances in this series and 12 of them were against left-handed pitchers. Of his three plate appearances against right-handed pitches, two were against closer Jhoan Durán, who is armed with a 100-mph fastball.

Cristopher Sánchez, who will start for the Phillies on Thursday in Game 4, struck out Ohtani each of the three times he pitched to him in Game 1. Jesús Luzardo, a candidate to start a potential Game 5, didn’t allow a hit to Ohtani in any of the three at-bats in which they faced each other.

“I think the lefties are part of it,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “But I just think his decision making hasn’t been good.”

Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout after striking out in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Phillies left-handers have attacked Ohtani with sinkers that come in on his hands.

“You can see it’s balls in, off the plate, and he’s not really giving himself a chance to hit a mistake,” Roberts said. “I just think he’s in between a little bit, but the swing decisions are just not where they need to be right now.”

Ohtani answered as many questions about his mini-slump as he had hits Wednesday. Approached in the clubhouse after the game, Ohtani offered nothing more than a blank stare.

The image-conscious two-way player doesn’t like to say to reporters directly that he won’t speak, as doing so after, say, a hitless game could make him look as if he is skirting accountability. Ohtani instead entrusts the team’s public relations staff to decline interviews on his behalf.

On this particular night, a Dodgers security guard ran interference for Ohtani, pointing to nonexistent rules against speaking to him without the public relations staff’s permission. (Baseball’s media access regulations are set by the collective-bargaining agreement between the league and the players’ union, not any particular team. There are no restrictions on approaching players in the clubhouse, but players have the right to refuse to answer questions.)

In a nearby interview room, Phillies manager Rob Thomson was careful to not celebrate his team’s success against the NL’s likely most valuable player.

“I really don’t want to comment on that because, I mean, he can explode at any time,” Thomson said.

Ohtani’s only hit of the series was an important one, a single in Game 2 that drove in what turned out to be the winning run.

“He’s that great of a hitter,” Thomson said. “But we have pitched him well.”

There is no player who moves on from an abysmal performance as well as Ohtani. To that point, before the failed attempt to ask him about his offensive troubles, Ohtani shared a laugh with Justin Dean and bumped fists with the reserve outfielder.

Ohtani looked as if he had already placed the 0-for-five night behind him, which had to be a relief for the Dodgers. He will have to hit at some point this October, if not in this series, in the next, or the one after that.