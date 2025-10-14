Just how much are the Dodgers charging for World Series tickets?

Thinking of attending a potential World Series game at Dodger Stadium later this month? Tickets won’t be cheap.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Can you put a price on the experience of enjoying a World Series game at Dodger Stadium?

Yes, and it’s a very high one.

The Dodgers put tickets for potential World Series games on sale Tuesday, with the cheapest seat available for $881.95, according to an afternoon review of the team website. That seat — $800 for the ticket and $81.95 for fees — is located at the end of the reserve level, high above the field and next to the foul pole.

World Series prices posted on the website Tuesday ranged as high as $1,510.05. The best seats are sold as part of season packages, so that $1,510.05 seat ($1,371 ticket plus $123.05 fees) is located on the field level, near the foul pole and bullpen.

Advertisement

Voices Shaikin: Blake Snell replicating what Sandy Koufax achieved 60 Octobers ago Blake Snell’s Milwaukee masterpiece in Game 1 of the NLCS brings back memories of what Sandy Koufax achieved for the Dodgers during their 1965 World Series win.

If the Dodgers advance to the World Series and play the Seattle Mariners, the Dodgers would play as many as four home games, starting Friday, Oct. 24. If the Dodgers advance and play the Toronto Blue Jays, the Dodgers would play as many as three home games, starting Monday, Oct. 27.

On Oct. 24, a family of four could get into Disneyland for a total of $796. On Oct. 27, a family of four could get into Disneyland for a total of $676.

Ticket prices are subject to change based on demand.

When the Dodgers put National League Championship Series tickets on sale, the cheapest price was $155. On Tuesday, the cheapest ticket on the team website for Game 3 on Thursday was $168.

Advertisement

However, since the game time has been set at 3 p.m. and weekday afternoon games are not popular, tickets on the resale market could be bought for about $100 Tuesday.