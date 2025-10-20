Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Blue Jays in the World Series

The Dodgers were tantalizingly close to hosting Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Instead, their Fall Classic opponent came storming back in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

With a 4-3 defeat of the Seattle Mariners in a winner-take-all classic on Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays won their first AL pennant in 32 years — and will have home-field advantage in the World Series against the Dodgers, with the Fall Classic set to begin north of the border at the end of this week.

The matchup will offer star power on both sides, with the AL’s No. 1 seed this postseason squaring off against a defending-champion Dodgers team trying to cement a dynasty.

For the Blue Jays, this will be their first World Series trip since winning back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.

Ahead of Game 1 of Friday night, here are nine things to know about the Blue Jays.