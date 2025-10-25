Advertisement
Dodgers

Photos: Dodgers lose to Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger.
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger watches his grand slam in the sixth inning during Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Angeles and the Toronto Blue Jays.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Robert Gauthier.
EL SEGUNDO, CA - APRIL 17 2023 - Gina Ferazzi. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier and Gina Ferazzi

The Dodgers open the Fall Classic with am 11-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays

The Dodgers offense has sputtered in the postseason, batting just .219 over their last nine games.

There were plenty of long looks on the Dodgers bench during Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Friday night.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

There were plenty of long looks on the Dodgers bench during Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho celebrates this two-run home run with Toronto Blue Jays third base coach Carlos Febles.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Toronto Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho celebrates this two-run home run with Toronto Blue Jays third base coach Carlos Febles during Game 1 of the World Series.

Outfielders watch home run by Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielders Enrique Hernandez, left, and Andy Pages watch a two-run home run by Toronto Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the World Series.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts as he is safe at third in Game 1 of the World Series.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts as he is safe at third on a single by Bo Bichette in the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts leaps over Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts leaps over Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for a double play in the third inning of Game 1 of the World Series.

A couple kisses during pregame ceremony before Game 1 of the World Series.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A couple kisses during pregame ceremony before Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Angeles and the Toronto Blue Jays.

More to Read

DodgersSports

Are you a true-blue fan?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for breaking news in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. Raised in Longmeadow, Mass., she was a two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement