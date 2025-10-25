Photos: Dodgers lose to Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.
Gina Ferazzi has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for breaking news in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. Raised in Longmeadow, Mass., she was a two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono.