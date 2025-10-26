World Series: George Springer says he will focus on game, not boos, at Dodger Stadium

The series momentum, which belonged to Toronto after the Jays’ 11-4 blowout victory in the opener, now shifts solidly back to the Dodgers, with the next three games at Dodger Stadium.
Though Springer was among the more apologetic players from that Astros team after the scandal went public in 2019 — “I regret everything,” he said at the time — he has nonetheless been greeted with vociferous boos in every return trip to Dodger Stadium since.
So what was he expecting for this World Series, which returns to Chavez Ravine on Monday?
“I just have to focus on the game,” he said, deflecting from the narrative. “At the end of the day, I have a job to do. I have a game to focus on. That’s where I am on that.”
An experience they wouldn’t trade
Neither Alex Call nor Ben Rortvedt had appeared in a playoff game until this season. And though neither Dodger reserve got off the bench in the first two games of the World Series, they’re a lot closer to the action then they expected to be before the July trades that brought them to Los Angeles.
“It’s really cool. I’m just soaking it all in,” said Call, who came over from the Washington Nationals at the deadline.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” added Rortvedt, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays, then spent most of the summer in Triple A before being called up when Will Smith got hurt in early September. “I’ve been taking it more day by day, so it hasn’t kind of struck me as much as people think it would. Definitely when this is done I’m really going to reflect and kind of realize how crazy it has been to kind of be on this team and be where we are now.”
Call, 31, who also played with the Cleveland Indians in a five-year big-league career, appeared in one game in each of the Dodgers’ first three playoff series, going 3 for 4 with two walks, getting hit by a pitch and scoring a run.
Ben Rortvedt has provided a steady presence behind the plate for the pitching staff, improved defense on balls in the dirt, and subtly useful offense.
“It’s kind of crazy because it feels like it should have been harder,” Call said of reaching the World Series. “With the Nats, it’s like we were going to have to grind our way all the way to the top. And then you get to come over the Dodgers and you’re the favorites, World Series champs. You’ve got probably the best roster ever assembled, with amazing stars up and down the lineup, and then they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we want Alex Call on our team.’
“That’s kind of an amazing compliment.”
Rortvedt, 28, who also played with the Yankees and Minnesota Twins in four seasons, started the first four games of the postseason and hit .429.
“If I pinch myself, it’s kind of like I’m not sure [I’m here,]” he said. “I just try to be as prepared as I can, understand the magnitude of things, and just try to be prepared and try to slow everything down and do my best.”
Renewing acquaintances
Max Scherzer, who will start Game 3 for the Blue Jays, spent part of 2021 with the Dodgers, going 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts. But he said he won’t be the same pitcher Monday he was when he was a Dodger.
“It’s the ultimate chess game. They’re making moves. I’m making moves,” he said. “That’s just baseball. But it’s been like that for years for me now. I understand how everybody wants to attack me, how I want to attack them.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and compete and you got to throw strikes. It kind of gets back down to the basics.”
