Miguel Rojas’ ‘energy infusion’ is what Dodgers needed in World Series Game 6 win

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Miguel Rojas knows his role.

“A utility guy who can play different positions, who can really play defense,” he said.

Turns out that was exactly what the Dodgers needed Friday in Game 6 of the World Series. And Rojas was up to the task, making four splendid plays in the field to preserve a 3-1 win that sent the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays to a deciding Game 7 on Saturday.

“Miggy played the heck out of second base and made some huge plays,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We were hoping for that kind of energy infusion. We got that from Miggy.”

Advertisement

The biggest play was the last one. With one out in the ninth and Toronto’s Addison Barger at second base, representing the tying run, Andrés Giménez sliced a broken-ball liner to left field. The Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández got a great jump on the ball and made a running catch, followed by a poor throw to second in an attempt to double off Barger.

The ball took a tricky hop but Rojas stuck with it, catching the ball behind his left knee and hanging on as the retreating Barger knocked him to the ground. Rojas rolled on his back and pumped him right arm three times in celebration.

“I was coming in full speed so I didn’t want to really throw hard, because I was probably going to throw it over his head,” Hernández said. “Unbelievable pick by Miggy. I didn’t give him the best of throws.”

“Yeah, pretty epic ending there,” Rojas added with a smile.

Without that play, the Dodgers’ season could have come to an end Friday — and with it, Rojas’ time in Dodger uniform. He’ll be a free agent after the World Series and, at 37 next season, there’s no guarantee he’ll be back in L.A.

× A look at what happened in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 6 of the World Series.

So he said he went into Game 6 determined to extend his time as a Dodger one more day.

“I started my career here. This is special because they gave me an opportunity when nobody really did in back in 2013 when I was a minor league free agent,” he said. “I will never forget that.”

Advertisement

Since then, Rojas has gone from the Dodgers to the Miami Marlins and back again. He’s gone from being a utility player to being an everyday shortstop and back again. But what hasn’t changed is the preparation and grit he brings to the game when he does play.

Friday’s start was his first since Game 2 of the National League Division Series and just his second appearance in 23 days. Yet with the season on the line, Roberts wrote Rojas’ name in the lineup in the most important game of the year.

“I just really wanted Miggy in there,” he said. “He’s been a really glue guy for our club this year, and I just feel that having him in the lineup infuses some extra intensity. On the defensive side, too.

“I wanted him to be in the lineup.”

Rojas didn’t disappoint. In the third, he saved a run when he slid to his right to backhand a Giménez shot up the middle. An inning later he made a quick turn on a chopper from Daulton Varsho to start one of three double plays he was involved with. And then in the seventh he took a hit away from Barger when he bare-handed a high hopper and threw to first, beating the runner by half a step.

Advertisement

That also saved a run since Ernie Clement followed with a double to the wall.

“In these kinds of games, you always have to do your part,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you do. It can be on the defensive side. Can be on the offensive side. It can be on the bases.

“Play the game one pitch at a time and don’t take any pitches off. That’s the reason why we were able to make really good plays, big plays when we needed to.”

That’s also the reason Rojas and the Dodgers will get to do it one more time on Saturday.

“Game 7. Amazing,” Hernández said. “This is what we dream of ever since we were little kids. We always put ourselves in the backyard in Game 7 of the World Series.

“Baseball deserves a Game 7. This has been a great, great World Series. Both teams have played their butts off. Tomorrow is just going to be a one-game series and see who plays better tomorrow to win a World Series.”