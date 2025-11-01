Party time: Dodgers’ championship parade and rally on Monday
- The Dodgers will celebrate back-to-back World Series titles Monday with a downtown parade at 11 a.m., followed by a ticketed rally at Dodger Stadium at 12:15 p.m.
- Tickets for the rally go on sale Sunday at noon PT via dodgers.com/postseason, with stadium gates opening at 9 a.m. and parking gates at 8:30 a.m.
- Clayton Kershaw will make his final appearance as a Dodger player during the rally before retiring after nearly two decades with the franchise.
The wait for the first Dodgers parade of the century: 36 years.
The wait for the second: One year and two days.
On Monday, in celebration of the Dodgers becoming baseball’s first back-to-back champion in 25 years, Los Angeles will throw another party for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers’ 2025 championship parade starts at 11 a.m on Monday and runs through downtown, followed by a rally at Dodger Stadium. The rally requires a ticket, which can be obtained starting at noon Sunday at dodgers.com/postseason.
The Dodgers became the first team to repeat as World Series champions in 25 years, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in an 11-inning, comeback shocker.
For fans with rally tickets, parking lot gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and stadium gates at 9 a.m. The event is expected to start about 12:15 p.m.
The parade and rally will be aired live on Channels 2, 4, 5, 7, 9 and 11 as well as SportsNet LA and AM 570, the team said.
In last year’s rally, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Ice Cube performed next to each other, with Roberts dancing and Ice Cube singing.
At one point, future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw took his turn at the microphone and hollered, “Dodger for life!”
In September, Kershaw announced he would retire at the end of the season. In his only World Series appearance, he got a critical out in the Dodgers’ 18-inning victory in Game 3.
He’ll make his final Dodger Stadium appearance as a player as part of a second consecutive championship rally. He’ll be back: The Dodgers will retire his No. 22 — they retire the number of all their Hall of Famers — and he’d certainly be in line to throw ceremonial first pitches in the Dodgers’ future postseason runs.
For now, though: Three-time champion Dodger for life.