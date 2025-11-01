Complete coverage: How the Dodgers won the 2025 World Series
For the second straight year, the Dodgers are World Series champions.
The Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 at Rogers Centre to capture the franchise’s ninth World Series title. The Dodgers won the best-of-seven series, 4-3.
The Dodgers earned a World Series berth Oct. 17 with a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. They defeated the Brewers after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the division series and the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card series.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers’ winning their third World Series title since 2020.
In an 11-inning thriller, the Dodgers rallied behind home runs from Miguel Rojas and Will Smith to defeat the Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of the World Series.
Plaschke: Back to back! Dodgers nab dynasty-defining victory over Blue Jays in World Series Game 7
From the doom of a World Series Game 7 sucker punch, two outs from defeat, the Dodgers roared back to steal an 11-inning victory for their second consecutive World Series title.
The Dodgers’ 2025 championship parade starts at 11 am. on Monday and runs through downtown, followed by a rally at Dodger Stadium.
After the Dodgers clinched their first back-to-back World Series championship, exuberant Dodgers fans took to the streets to celebrate with cheers and fireworks.
The Dodgers became the first team to repeat as World Series champions in 25 years, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in an 11-inning, comeback shocker.
Mookie Betts busts out of his slump and Kiké Hernández executes an incredible game-ending double play as the Dodgers prevail in Game 6 of the World Series.
Game 7 of the World Series will be played on Saturday at 5 p.m. PDT as the Dodgers try to secure their second straight title.
Earlier this week fans were asking, who are those guys? On Friday they emphatically answered that question by finally, forcefully, being themselves.
Second baseman Miguel Rojas made four splendid plays in the field to preserve a 3-1 win that sent the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays to a deciding Game 7.
Tyler Glasnow comes out of the bullpen and gets the final three outs for the Dodgers and Justin Wrobleski provides solid relief in World Series Game 6 win.
Clayton Kershaw was grateful for the surprise final run around the infield he took with his friends and family after his last home game at Dodger Stadium.
Toronto starter Trey Yesavage holds the Dodgers to just three hits and Blake Snell struggles as the Blue Jays take a 6-1 win in Game 5 and a 3-2 series lead.
Plaschke: Disappearing Dodgers backed to the brink of disaster after World Series Game 5 loss
The richest team in baseball is splitting apart at the seams, tearing under stress, fraying beyond recognition, collecting on the floor of the 2025 season in heaping piles of disappointment.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers off Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are limited to six hits in a 6-2 loss that means the World Series will be decided in Toronto.
Freddie Freeman hits a leadoff home run in the 18th inning as the Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.
Will Klein had a career ERA over 5.00 in the minor leagues. Now, in the kind of serendipitous turn only October can create, Klein has etched his name into World Series lore.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the first Dodgers pitcher in nearly 40 years to throw back-to-back complete games in the playoffs in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series.
The Dodgers’ bullpen has been a source of frustration for the team all season, and the Toronto Blue Jays exploited it to the fullest in an 11-4 World Series Game 1 win.
The Blue Jays didn’t just win Game 1, they hammered the Dodgers into a maple-leafy pulp, battering their ace and bruising their ego and sending a message.
The Dodgers knew they were on the precipice of history, trying to become MLB’s first repeat champion in a quarter-century. And they knew they were playing for a larger legacy.
Hernández: Yamamoto’s interpreter almost quit after 2 days. Now he’s hoping his underwear can help in World Series
Yoshihiro Sonoda has been Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s interpreter since the start of the 2024 season. Sonoda’s superstitions when Yamamoto pitches are only part of the story.
As Blake Snell got hot in September, so did the rest of the Dodgers’ resurgent rotation. The momentum has carried the team to the brink of a second consecutive World Series title.
Shaikin: ‘I let down an entire nation.’ Canadians wanted Ohtani. They got a ‘Shark Tank’ star instead
Two years ago, reports surfaced that Shohei Ohtani was on a private jet on the way to sign with Toronto. Robert Herjavec, who was actually on that jet, talks about it.
The Dodgers are trying to make the most of their extended break before playing in the World Series by staying sharp and focused on the task ahead.
The Dodgers have gone 24-6, including the playoffs, since blowing a no-hitter in Baltimore. The peaks and valleys of the season, however, were never as extreme as they appeared.
The documentary “Diamond Diplomacy” traces Japanese and American history through the lens of baseball. Shohei Ohtani is among the film’s stars.
What detractors ignore is how the Dodgers aren’t the only team that spent big dollars this year to chase a title. It’s how they spend that separates them from other franchises.
Andrew Friedman says the Dodgers were always confident their pitching would be in a good place by October and that’s why they didn’t make splashy moves at the trade deadline.
The Dodgers have a free-spirited celebration of sweeping the Brewers, but are waiting for one more, much bigger celebration.
Shohei Ohtani, are you for real? Dodger fans, do you realize what you’re watching here? Los Angeles, can you understand the singular greatness that plays here?
Shohei Ohtani becomes the first player to hit three home runs and strike out 10 batters in a game as the Dodgers sweep the Brewers in the NLCS to reach the World Series.