Advertisement
Dodgers

Complete coverage: How the Dodgers won the 2025 World Series

Dodgers players celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series.
Dodgers players celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series to capture their second straight title.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

For the second straight year, the Dodgers are World Series champions.

The Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 at Rogers Centre to capture the franchise’s ninth World Series title. The Dodgers won the best-of-seven series, 4-3.

The Dodgers earned a World Series berth Oct. 17 with a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. They defeated the Brewers after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the division series and the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers’ winning their third World Series title since 2020.

Read more
Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 1, 2025: The Los Angeles Dodgers hold.

In a World Series finale for the ages, Dodgers cement their dynasty in win over Blue Jays

In an 11-inning thriller, the Dodgers rallied behind home runs from Miguel Rojas and Will Smith to defeat the Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of the World Series.

Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) is lifted by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) after winning Game seven of the 121st World Series between the LA Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Plaschke: Back to back! Dodgers nab dynasty-defining victory over Blue Jays in World Series Game 7

From the doom of a World Series Game 7 sucker punch, two outs from defeat, the Dodgers roared back to steal an 11-inning victory for their second consecutive World Series title.

Los Angeles, CA - November 01: The LA Dodgers make their way down the streets during a victory parade celebrating the Dodgers' 2024 World Series title on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / For the Times)

Party time: Dodgers’ championship parade and rally on Monday

The Dodgers’ 2025 championship parade starts at 11 am. on Monday and runs through downtown, followed by a rally at Dodger Stadium.

Fans celebrate in the streets in Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of baseball's World Series Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Fireworks light up L.A., Dodgers fans take to the streets to celebrate World Series win

After the Dodgers clinched their first back-to-back World Series championship, exuberant Dodgers fans took to the streets to celebrate with cheers and fireworks.

The Los Angels Dodgers celebrate winning the World Series against the Blue Jays 5-4 game seven of the World Series.

Dodgers defeat Blue Jays in shocking comeback to repeat as World Series champions

The Dodgers became the first team to repeat as World Series champions in 25 years, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in an 11-inning, comeback shocker.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 31, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts.

Facing elimination, Dodgers force Game 7 with dramatic World Series victory over Blue Jays

Mookie Betts busts out of his slump and Kiké Hernández executes an incredible game-ending double play as the Dodgers prevail in Game 6 of the World Series.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 1, 2025: The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the World Series trophy and MVP trophy after defeating the Blue Jays in game seven of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Roger Centre on Saturday, November 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Photos: Team effort produces back-to-back World Series titles for the Dodgers

Game 7 of the World Series will be played on Saturday at 5 p.m. PDT as the Dodgers try to secure their second straight title.

Toronto, Ontario, Friday, October 31, 2025 - Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacts after winning Game six of the 121st World Series between the LA Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Plaschke: Now that’s more like it! Dodgers recapture mojo, survive scary World Series Game 6

Earlier this week fans were asking, who are those guys? On Friday they emphatically answered that question by finally, forcefully, being themselves.

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas, right, forces out Toronto's Addison Barger on a double-play throw.

Miguel Rojas’ ‘energy infusion’ is what Dodgers needed in World Series Game 6 win

Second baseman Miguel Rojas made four splendid plays in the field to preserve a 3-1 win that sent the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays to a deciding Game 7.

Toronto, Ontario, Friday, October 31, 2025 - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
Voices

Shaikin: Tyler Glasnow and Justin Wrobleski shine with Dodgers’ title hopes on the line

Tyler Glasnow comes out of the bullpen and gets the final three outs for the Dodgers and Justin Wrobleski provides solid relief in World Series Game 6 win.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw waves after Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

‘It was awesome.’ Clayton Kershaw savored his final game at Dodger Stadium

Clayton Kershaw was grateful for the surprise final run around the infield he took with his friends and family after his last home game at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles, CA October 29, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Dodgers’ offensive woes send them into a World Series tailspin with Game 5 loss

Toronto starter Trey Yesavage holds the Dodgers to just three hits and Blake Snell struggles as the Blue Jays take a 6-1 win in Game 5 and a 3-2 series lead.

Dodgers pitcher Edgardo Henriquez walks towards the dugout in the seventh inning during Game 5 of the World Series.
Voices

Plaschke: Disappearing Dodgers backed to the brink of disaster after World Series Game 5 loss

The richest team in baseball is splitting apart at the seams, tearing under stress, fraying beyond recognition, collecting on the floor of the 2025 season in heaping piles of disappointment.

Los Angeles, CA, October, 28, 2025:Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

After 18-inning classic, Dodgers struggle in World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers off Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are limited to six hits in a 6-2 loss that means the World Series will be decided in Toronto.

Los Angeles, CA October 27, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freddie Freeman is Dodgers’ World Series walk-off hero again in 18-inning marathon win

Freddie Freeman hits a leadoff home run in the 18th inning as the Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Los Angeles, CA October 27, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein.

‘Who is this guy?’ Inside Will Klein’s impossible rise to Dodgers World Series hero

Will Klein had a career ERA over 5.00 in the minor leagues. Now, in the kind of serendipitous turn only October can create, Klein has etched his name into World Series lore.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada. October, 25, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete-game repeat a brilliant oddity ripped from a bygone era

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the first Dodgers pitcher in nearly 40 years to throw back-to-back complete games in the playoffs in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada. October, 24, 2025: Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger.

Dodgers’ biggest weakness exploited by Blue Jays in World Series Game 1 loss

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been a source of frustration for the team all season, and the Toronto Blue Jays exploited it to the fullest in an 11-4 World Series Game 1 win.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada. October, 24, 2025: The Los Angeles Dodgers bench during Game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Angeles and the Toronto Blue Jays at Roger Centre on Friday, October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Plaschke: After Dodgers’ disastrous World Series Game 1 loss, doubt has crept in

The Blue Jays didn’t just win Game 1, they hammered the Dodgers into a maple-leafy pulp, battering their ace and bruising their ego and sending a message.

Los Angeles, CA - October 20: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts attends.

‘It’s just in our DNA’: Why Dodgers treat title pressure as routine while chasing dynasty

The Dodgers knew they were on the precipice of history, trying to become MLB’s first repeat champion in a quarter-century. And they knew they were playing for a larger legacy.

Glendale, Arizona, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 -Los Angeles Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Voices
For Subscribers

Hernández: Yamamoto’s interpreter almost quit after 2 days. Now he’s hoping his underwear can help in World Series

Yoshihiro Sonoda has been Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s interpreter since the start of the 2024 season. Sonoda’s superstitions when Yamamoto pitches are only part of the story.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS at American Family Field on October 13, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

How a difficult season transformed Blake Snell into the Dodgers’ October ace

As Blake Snell got hot in September, so did the rest of the Dodgers’ resurgent rotation. The momentum has carried the team to the brink of a second consecutive World Series title.

Robert Herjavec attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Shaikin: ‘I let down an entire nation.’ Canadians wanted Ohtani. They got a ‘Shark Tank’ star instead

Two years ago, reports surfaced that Shohei Ohtani was on a private jet on the way to sign with Toronto. Robert Herjavec, who was actually on that jet, talks about it.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman attends a workout at the Dodger Stadium.

How Dodgers are navigating their World Series bye week: ‘Keep sharpening your skills’

The Dodgers are trying to make the most of their extended break before playing in the World Series by staying sharp and focused on the task ahead.

Los Angeles, CA October 17, 2025 - The Dodgers celebrate after winning game four of the National League Championship Series, NLCS, to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Friday, October, 17, 2025. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Why the Dodgers’ return to the World Series was only a matter of time

The Dodgers have gone 24-6, including the playoffs, since blowing a no-hitter in Baltimore. The peaks and valleys of the season, however, were never as extreme as they appeared.

Shohei Ohtani celebrates with his teammates after Japan defeated the U.S. in the WBC

Shohei Ohtani highlighted in film tracing history of Japanese and American baseball

The documentary “Diamond Diplomacy” traces Japanese and American history through the lens of baseball. Shohei Ohtani is among the film’s stars.

Los Angeles, CA October 17, 2025 - The Dodgers celebrate after winning game four.
Voices

Hernández: No, the Dodgers aren’t ruining baseball. They just know how to spend their money

What detractors ignore is how the Dodgers aren’t the only team that spent big dollars this year to chase a title. It’s how they spend that separates them from other franchises.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball.
Voices

Shaikin: Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers prove all the trade deadline doomsayers wrong

Andrew Friedman says the Dodgers were always confident their pitching would be in a good place by October and that’s why they didn’t make splashy moves at the trade deadline.

Dodgers players celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers.

Another champagne celebration for the Dodgers, who still want one more

The Dodgers have a free-spirited celebration of sweeping the Brewers, but are waiting for one more, much bigger celebration.

Shohei Ohtani’s unprecedented performance lifts Dodgers back into the World Series

Dodgers celebrate sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS to advance to the World Series

Los Angeles, CA October 17, 2025 - Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Championship Series, NLCS, at Dodger Stadium on Friday, October, 17, 2025. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Plaschke: ‘Ohhhhhtani!’ Immortal Shohei Ohtani blasts Dodgers to the World Series

Shohei Ohtani, are you for real? Dodger fans, do you realize what you’re watching here? Los Angeles, can you understand the singular greatness that plays here?

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani watches his second home run clear the right-field pavilion roof at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani’s historic performances send Dodgers back to World Series

Shohei Ohtani becomes the first player to hit three home runs and strike out 10 batters in a game as the Dodgers sweep the Brewers in the NLCS to reach the World Series.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement