How many World Series titles have the Dodgers won?

Game 1 — Dodgers 8, Rays 3

Game 2 — Rays 6, Dodgers 4

Game 3 — Dodgers 6, Rays 2

Game 4 — Rays 8, Dodgers 7

Game 5 — Dodgers 4, Rays 2

Game 6 — Dodgers 3, Rays 1

The Dodgers finally ended their three-decade drought in the first World Series held at a neutral site because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also caused the league to play a shortened 60-game regular season. MLB played a shortened regular season – with the Dodgers finishing with the best overall record at 43-17 – and an expanded, 16-team postseason. After sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round and the San Diego Padres in the division series, the Dodgers came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who had seen his share of struggles in past postseasons, got the wins in Game 1 and Game 5 of the World Series on his way to finally receiving a championship ring to go with his three Cy Young Awards. In the decisive Game 6, Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled ace Blake Snell with a 1-0 lead and one out in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers promptly scored the tying and go-ahead runs. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías retired the Rays’ final seven batters in order, just three days after his last start.

Memorable moment: For Dodgers fans, it was Julio Urías striking out Willy Adames looking to end the World Series drought. From a baseball sense, it was the wacky ending to Game 4, when the Dodgers made two errors on the final play of the game, allowing Randy Arozarena, who had slipped rounding third, to basically crawl home with the winning run.

Pitching stars: Clayton Kershaw went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA, striking out 14 in 112/3 innings. Urías struck out 13 in seven innings.

Batting stars: Corey Seager hit .400 with two homers, five RBIs and seven runs scored. Max Muncy led the team with six RBIs, while Justin Turner set a team record with four doubles. For the Rays, Arozarena hit .364 with three homers and four RBIs.