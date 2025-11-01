Advertisement
New Times book ‘Dynasty’ commemorating back-to-back Dodgers World Series wins on sale now

A new book produced by the L.A. Times showcases the Dodgers celebrating en route to their World Series win.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff

“Dynasty,” a new Los Angeles Times’ book, chronicles the Dodgers’ dramatic run to the ninth World Series title in franchise history.

The 160-page coffee table book features The Times’ award-winning reporting, commentary and photography. It highlights the standout performances of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and other key playmakers. The Dodgers’ journey toward a rare back-to-back championship season began in Japan. It featured resilience amid injuries and adversity throughout the regular season, followed by a postseason run unlike any other that included two extra-inning World Series games. The book notes key contributions by more Dodgers stars, including Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández, Miguel Rojas and many others.

The book is available for presale at The Times’ store. Books ordered by Dec. 1 will begin to ship to customers on Dec. 8. Order by Dec. 1 to get a 15% discount.

Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, November 1, 2025 - The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate.

Complete coverage: How the Dodgers won the 2025 World Series

Here’s how the Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays to win the 2025 World Series title.

