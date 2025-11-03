Live Coverage
World Series-winning Dodgers arrive at stadium for celebration
Dodgers

Photos: World Series Champion Dodgers parade through Downtown LA

Large crowds cheer the Dodgers' back-to-back World Series titles as team members ride atop double-decker buses.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
By Kayla Bartkowski
Allen J. SchabenCarlin Stiehl and Eric Thayer

Dodgers fans filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning, to celebrate the Dodgers becoming baseball’s first back-to-back World Series champion in 25 years.

The celebratory parade is commenced at 11 a.m., with the Dodgers traveling on top of double-decker buses through downtown with a final stop at Dodger Stadium.

The 2025 Dodgers team has been a bright spot for many Angelenos during an otherwise tumultuous year for the region, after historic firestorms devastated thousands of homes in January and then widespread immigration sweeps over the summer by the Trump administration.

Manager Dave Roberts holds the Commissioner's Trophy during the Dodgers World Championship Parade and Celebration Monday.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

Ramon Ontivros, left, and Michelle Ruiz, both from Redlands, join fans lining the streets of downtown Los Angeles.
(Kayla Bartkowsk/Los Angeles Times)

From left, Mike Soto, Luis Espino, and Francisco Espino, join fans lining the streets of downtown Los Angeles.
(Kayla Bartkowsk/Los Angeles Times)

Mia Nava, 9, waves a flag. "She's skipping school today and her teachers know her passion." Said her mom, Jennie Nava.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Alex Portugal holds onto a championship belt at Dodger Stadium.
Claudia Villar Lee, poses with a model of the MLB Commissioner's trophy around her neck.

(Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

Young fans line the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the Dodgers World Championship Parade and Celebration.
(Kayla Bartkowsk/Los Angeles Times)

Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Carlin Stiehl

Carlin Stiehl received his bachelor’s degree in film and television with a concentration in marine sciences from Boston University, where he specialized in narrative documentary storytelling, and is completing his master’s at Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication. Previously, he worked in media production in Ethiopia, the Chesapeake Bay Program, MLive, the Boston Globe and for the Los Angeles Times.

Eric Thayer

Eric Thayer is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

