‘Work to do’: Four questions the World Series champion Dodgers face this offseason

The Dodgers wasted no time this week setting their sights on a potential World Series three-peat for next season.

Now, they embark on the winter-long process of building a roster capable of doing it.

For the most part, the core of the 2026 Dodgers shouldn’t change much. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith will still lead the offense. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow will anchor the rotation.

However, with plenty of money coming off the books, several notable contributors to this year’s team now free agents, and plenty of opportunities lying ahead of them this offseason, the Dodgers have work to do and decisions to make as they attempt to defend their title again next year.

“Our attention span has been about two and a half minutes to think about the offseason throughout the month of October,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said after the team’s World Series parade on Monday. “So we have a lot of work to do.”

As that work begins, here are four big questions facing the Dodgers this offseason: