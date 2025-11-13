Why trade market could appeal to Dodgers, and help them weigh short and long-term goals

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After back-to-back winters in which they aggressively pursued the free-agent market, the early signs this offseason suggest the Dodgers could explore a different path.

They have not materialized as the kind of clear-cut frontrunner for top free-agent prize Kyle Tucker, as many around the industry had expected over the summer.

They have downplayed their few areas of potential roster “need,” touting their returning talent and internal depth instead.

While they have staked out a few early targets in free agency — specifically in the bullpen, where back-end relievers Devin Williams and Raisel Iglesias have emerged as two names of interest, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly — they could nonetheless be hesitant to add another longer-term contract to their already aging core.

Even with more than $60 million coming off the books from last year’s payroll, their focus “is less about how do we just spend money,” general manager Brandon Gomes said at this week’s annual general managers’ meetings, “and it’s much more about who’s available in the market, whether that’s free agency or otherwise, to make this team as good as possible to try to win a third [World Series] in a row.”

That “otherwise” might be where the Dodgers best line up to make impact moves this winter.

The trade market, given the current state of their roster, could better suit both their near- and long-term goals.

In the short term, the team could use an outfielder. While Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernández will occupy two starting spots in that position group, others behind them on the depth chart, like deadline acquisition Alex Call and recently promoted minor-leaguer Ryan Ward, might be used in more of platoon roles. And after watching Michael Conforto struggle in left field last year, finding a more established upgrade would certainly help the Dodgers’ three-peat quest.

That’s why the Dodgers were seen as such a logical fit for Tucker coming into the offseason. After their exorbitant spending the last couple winters, even his potentially $400-$500 million price tag didn’t seem out of their range.

The Dodgers, however, already have five players in their 30s signed to contracts that could extend into the 2030s.

They also have a burgeoning crop of outfield prospects — highlighted by Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero and James Tibbs III — who are on track to break into the big leagues by 2027, if not the end of next season.

Those are the kind of circumstances that disincentivize additional lucrative, long-term deals; especially for a Dodgers franchise that remains focused on keeping its championship window open as long as possible.

“I think it’s always a balance of, how do you win this year without falling off that cliff [later down the line]?” Gomes said, echoing a common refrain of top executive Andrew Friedman.

This winter, the trade market could be the answer, presenting opportunities to add impact players in the present without incurring the same kind of long-term financial risk and commitment.

There is utilityman Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, whom the Dodgers were linked to at last year’s trade deadline and would add further versatility to their roster (all while making just over $5 million in salary and coming with still two years of team control).

There is, potentially, Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians, a splashier name who is less likely to move, but is considered one of the best left fielders in the sport (and also projected for a relatively modest $9 million salary with free agency still two years away).

There is a glut of other possibilities around the league, as well — especially for pitching-hungry teams like, for example, the Boston Red Sox, whose overabundance of outfield depth could prompt Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu to be available in exchange for young arms.

The Dodgers and their top-ranked farm system have that in spades. Their crop of young arms could be a key area for them to deal from in any potential offseason trades. It’s the kind of valuable trade bait that few other contenders could easily match.

The Dodgers would still be selective, of course, all-too-aware of the fact that preserving pitching depth will be crucial coming off the burdensome toll of consecutive World Series.

They won’t be entirely punting on the free-agent market, either.

Bullpen additions remain a priority, whether it be Williams or Iglesias (whom the Dodgers would likely prefer on shorter-term deals), or a pivot to another option depending on how their markets develop (there will be plenty, including past trade targets Pete Fairbanks and Ryan Helsley).

And while Tucker doesn’t seem to fit their plans, there could be other free-agent options to consider. Familiar face Cody Bellinger is the next best outfield bat, and could also slide to first base later in an extended contract (mitigating some of his long-term risks). Harrison Bader is someone who was on the Dodgers’ radar at last year’s deadline, and could be had on a shorter-term deal.

For now, the trade market seems like a place the Dodgers could do their primary shopping this winter; providing a potential middle ground for them to bolster next year’s roster, while preserving some flexibility in the seasons to follow.