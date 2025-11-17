Yoshinobu Yamamoto introduces his rescue dog to Dodger fans

Yoshimobu Yamamoto celebrates after beating the Toronto Blue Jays to win the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto introduced fans to an important member of his family.

In a series of photos filled with cuteness coming from his fur baby, Dodgers’ pitcher showed off his best friend, Carlos, on Instagram during the weekend.

“He’s gentle and loves a slow life,” Yamamoto wrote in his post . “He loves naps, walks, and eating good food.”

Advertisement

In the series of wholesome photos of Carlos in his dad’s arm, wearing sun glasses and resting, the pitcher included a video of when he first met his future K9 in August.

Voices Hernández: Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s remarkable World Series Game 7 became his playoff exclamation point 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto won three games against the Toronto Blue Jays and in 17 ⅔ innings of work, he allowed only two runs.

“I’m really happy mi Carlitos is with me now,” he added.

The two-time World Series winner adopted him from Best Friends LA, which replied to his post saying Carlos was a fan favorite in their location — loved by staff and volunteers.

“We’re so happy Carlos has found such a happy home with you,” Best Friends LA’s Instagram account commented on Yamamoto’s post.

Advertisement

Yamamoto joined the Dodgers in 2023 after signing a 12-year, $325 million deal. Since joining them, he’s won back-to-back championships.

Carlos has been spotted once on social media playing with National League MVP Shohei Ohtani’s famous dog Decoy.

Decoy has been featured on a Dodgers bobblehead, attended two World Series parades, tossed out a first pitch at Dodger Stadium and co-wrote a children’s book.

Advertisement

Here’s hoping Carlitos is warming up his arm for a forthcoming ceremonial first pitch at Chavez Ravine.