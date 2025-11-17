Advertisement
Yoshinobu Yamamoto introduces his rescue dog to Dodger fans

Yoshimobu Yamamoto celebrates after beating the Toronto Blue Jays to win the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto introduced fans to an important member of his family.

In a series of photos filled with cuteness coming from his fur baby, Dodgers’ pitcher showed off his best friend, Carlos, on Instagram during the weekend.

“He’s gentle and loves a slow life,” Yamamoto wrote in his post. “He loves naps, walks, and eating good food.”

In the series of wholesome photos of Carlos in his dad’s arm, wearing sun glasses and resting, the pitcher included a video of when he first met his future K9 in August.

“I’m really happy mi Carlitos is with me now,” he added.

The two-time World Series winner adopted him from Best Friends LA, which replied to his post saying Carlos was a fan favorite in their location — loved by staff and volunteers.

“We’re so happy Carlos has found such a happy home with you,” Best Friends LA’s Instagram account commented on Yamamoto’s post.

Yamamoto joined the Dodgers in 2023 after signing a 12-year, $325 million deal. Since joining them, he’s won back-to-back championships.

Carlos has been spotted once on social media playing with National League MVP Shohei Ohtani’s famous dog Decoy.

Decoy has been featured on a Dodgers bobblehead, attended two World Series parades, tossed out a first pitch at Dodger Stadium and co-wrote a children’s book.

Here’s hoping Carlitos is warming up his arm for a forthcoming ceremonial first pitch at Chavez Ravine.

