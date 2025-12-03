World Series hero Miguel Rojas agrees to return to Dodgers on one-year deal

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas celebrates with Max Muncy after the Dodgers won Game 7 of the World Series at Rogers Centre.

This past postseason, Miguel Rojas announced that 2026 would be the last year of his MLB career.

On Wednesday, he and the Dodgers ensured the 36-year-old veteran will go out in Los Angeles.

Barely a month removed from Rojas’ heroics in this year’s World Series, he and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $5.5-million contract for next season, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

The move marks the Dodgers’ first signing of this offseason, bringing back the 12-year veteran and utility infielder in the club’s quest for a third consecutive World Series title.

This is a developing story and will be updated.