Fernando Valenzuela falls short of induction into National Baseball Hall of Fame

A Chavez Ravine dream was yet again dashed on Sunday.

Fernando Valenzuela was once more denied induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fourteen months removed from his death at the age of 63 in October 2024, and 27 years removed from the end of a pitching career measured by more than just wins, losses and ERA, Valenzuela failed to be elected for the 2026 Hall of Fame class by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee — a 16-person group that once every three years considers players from the 1980s or later who had not been elected to the Hall through the traditional media vote.

Needing 12 votes from that committee to attain Hall of Fame status, Valenzuela instead came up short by receiving fewer than five.

Because Valenzuela didn’t receive five votes, he will be ineligible to be back on the Contemporary Era Committee’s ballot in 2028. The next time the committee could review his case won’t be until 2031.

Until then, his name will remain among the most notable snubs from Hall of Fame induction.

In his first year of traditional Hall of Fame voting eligibility in 2003, Valenzuela received just 6.2% of the writers’ vote, far from the 75% threshold required for election. In 2004, his name fell off the ballot after garnering a vote total of just 3.8%.

The problem then was that Valenzuela did not boast typical Hall of Fame numbers. Though he was a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young and rookie of the year award winner in 1981, and World Series hero in the Dodgers’ championship run that season, the left-hander posted nly a 3.54 ERA in his 17-year, 173-win, 2,074-strikeout career, and amassed only 37.3 wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference.

Of the other 90 pitchers in the Hall of Fame, only one fellow modern-era inductee (Jesse Haines) had a career WAR below 40.0 and a career ERA above 3.50 (excluding players from the Negro Leagues).

Valenzuela’s impact, however, was defined far more than by just production and statistics — seemingly epitomizing the Hall’s motto of “preserving history, honoring excellence, connecting generations” with a career that changed the popularity of both the Dodgers and the sport.

Ever since his historic “Fernandomania” rookie season in 1981 — which started with eight consecutive victories for the then-20-year-old southpaw, and ended with his Cy Young, rookie of the year and World Series honors — the Mexican-born hurler had been an enduring cultural icon.

Valenzuela’s success greatly expanded baseball’s reach in Mexico and Latin America. His celebrity fueled a boom in Dodgers fandom, especially among Los Angeles’ Hispanic base.

This winter, hopes of that legacy being recognized in Cooperstown were rekindled when Valenzuela was named as one of eight finalists to be considered by the Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Era Committee.

He joined a group that also included Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Carlos Delgado, Jeff Kent, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy and Gary Sheffield — all of whom were evaluated by a 16-person panel made of former Hall of Fame inductees, former general managers, writers and a statistician, plus two current MLB owners (one of them, Arte Moreno of Angels).

In the end, only Kent (a former MVP and five-time All-Star who spent the final four years of his career with the Dodgers) received enough votes to earn a Hall of Fame election.

Bonds, Clemens and Sheffield joined Valenzuela among those to receive fewer than five votes.

Though Valenzuela never quite recaptured the heights of that singular 1981 campaign, he remained a celebrated and uniting figure over the rest of his 11-year Dodgers career, as well as in stops with the Angels and San Diego Padres, among others, over the back half of his playing days.

And since he first dropped off the traditional Hall of Fame ballot 21 years ago, there has been a persistent push from many in the baseball community — and especially the Dodgers’ fan base — to get Valenzuela into Cooperstown.

In 2023, the Dodgers even broke their unofficial rule of retiring only the numbers of the club’s Hall of Fame players, adding Valenzuela’s No. 34 to its ring of honor in a long-overdue celebration.

But for now, that will remain the most recognizable honor of Valenzuela’s contribution to the sport.

Once again, a doorway to Hall of Fame induction has been closed.