Dodgers

Submit questions for our live 2025 Dodgers Debate Christmas Special

A graphic with baseball-theme snowmen promotes the very special Dodgers Debate Christmas Special at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16.
(Los Angeles Times Staff)
By Los Angeles Times Staff

It’s timmmme!

Join Los Angeles Times Dodgers beat reporter Jack Harris and columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke for our very special 2025 Dodgers Debate Christmas Special.

The trio will discuss the signing of Miguel Rojas and Edwin Díaz, who else might be on the 2026 roster, the World Baseball Classic, whether the Dodgers can three-peat and more.

They will also be taking reader questions. Use the form below to submit yours and then join us Tuesday. Video replay will be available at latimes.com/dodgers and our YouTube channel to bring joy all holiday season.

