Dodgers and Brusdar Graterol reportedly agree to terms, avoid arbitration
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
The Dodgers avoided arbitration with reliever Brusdar Graterol on Wednesday, reportedly agreeing to terms with the Venezuelan right-hander on a one-year, $2.8 million deal before Thursday’s deadline to avoid an arbitration hearing.
Graterol, 27, missed the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on the labrum in his right shoulder in Nov. 2024. The $2.8 million figure is the same as his salary for last season.
After being acquired by the Dodgers in a 2020 trade that sent Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins, he turned into a hard-throwing member of the team’s bullpen.
Graterol’s best season came in 2023 when he recorded a 1.20 earned-run average across 67.1 innings in 68 games, striking out 48 batters and walking 11.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani isn’t just a hit on the field. He’s also very popular with gamblers placing bets on individual athletes.
Shoulder inflmmation and a hamstring strain limited Graterol to only seven appearances during the 2024 regular season — though he did pitch in three World Series games against the New York Yankees, including the clinching Game 5 — before he underwent shoulder surgery.
Graterol can become a free agent after the 2026 season.
The Dodgers have three other arbitration-eligible players who have until Thursday to agree to terms on a salary for next season: Left-hander Anthony Banda, outfielder Alex Call and right-hander Brock Stewart.
If any of the players cannot come to an agreement, the team and player must exchange salary figures and a hearing will be scheduled. Negotiations can continue until the date of the hearing.