Dodgers

Dodgers and Brusdar Graterol reportedly agree to terms, avoid arbitration

Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol cheers with the crowd as he receives his 2024 World Series ring before the March 28 game.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Benjamin Royer
The Dodgers avoided arbitration with reliever Brusdar Graterol on Wednesday, reportedly agreeing to terms with the Venezuelan right-hander on a one-year, $2.8 million deal before Thursday’s deadline to avoid an arbitration hearing.

Graterol, 27, missed the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on the labrum in his right shoulder in Nov. 2024. The $2.8 million figure is the same as his salary for last season.

After being acquired by the Dodgers in a 2020 trade that sent Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins, he turned into a hard-throwing member of the team’s bullpen.

Graterol’s best season came in 2023 when he recorded a 1.20 earned-run average across 67.1 innings in 68 games, striking out 48 batters and walking 11.

Shoulder inflmmation and a hamstring strain limited Graterol to only seven appearances during the 2024 regular season — though he did pitch in three World Series games against the New York Yankees, including the clinching Game 5 — before he underwent shoulder surgery.

Graterol can become a free agent after the 2026 season.

The Dodgers have three other arbitration-eligible players who have until Thursday to agree to terms on a salary for next season: Left-hander Anthony Banda, outfielder Alex Call and right-hander Brock Stewart.

If any of the players cannot come to an agreement, the team and player must exchange salary figures and a hearing will be scheduled. Negotiations can continue until the date of the hearing.

Benjamin Royer

Benjamin Royer was a 2025 spring reporting intern for the Los Angeles Times, where he wrote for the Sports section and continues to freelance. His bylines can also be found in the New York Times and UCLA Blueprint. An Angeleno, he graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in communication and earned his master’s degree in specialized journalism from USC.

