Anthony Banda, Alex Call, Brock Stewart agree to terms with Dodgers, avoiding arbitration

Dodgers pitcher Anthony Banda pitches in relief against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning at Dodgers Stadium on April 30.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Dodgers won’t be heading to an arbitration hearing after all.

Outfielder Alex Call (one-year, $1.6 million) and relief pitchers Anthony Banda (one-year, $1.625 million) and Brock Stewart (one-year, $1.3 million) each avoided arbitration, coming to an agreement with the Dodgers before Thursday’s MLB arbitration deadline, people familiar with the situation but unauthorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Times.

Call, the 31-year-old contact-first hitter that joined the team from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, hit .267 with five home runs and 31 RBIs during the 2025 season across 110 games, recording a career-high 1.5 wins-above-replacement.

Advertisement

After arriving in Los Angeles, Call played a reserve role behind Andy Pages and Kiké Hernández, appearing in 38 regular-season games as a Dodger. The former third-round pick is set for an increased role in 2026, with utilityman Tommy Edman recovering from ankle surgery.

Banda, 32, is coming off his second season with the Dodgers — continuing to appear in a middle-relief role with relative success. The southpaw appeared in a career-high 75 games in 2025, recording a 3.18 earned-run average, 61 strikeouts and 34 walks. The two-time MLB champion also had a career-low .197 batting average against last season.

The 34-year-old Stewart, who began his career with the Dodgers before turning into a middle reliever for the Minnesota Twins from 2023-25, was expected to play a role post-trade deadline, but made just four appearances with the Dodgers before undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in September.

Advertisement

Stewart is expected to miss at least part of the 2026 season.

The Dodgers last went to an arbitration hearing in 2020, when the team headed into court with outfielder Joc Pederson and relief pitcher Pedro Baez. Since then, the team has mostly avoided arbitration dramatics.

Last year, after not being able to come to terms with relief pitcher Alex Vesia by the deadline, the southpaw and the team came to an agreement a few weeks later, avoiding a hearing altogether.

That contract included a 2026 club option for Vesia, which the Dodgers picked up.