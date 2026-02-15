Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes responds to Manny Machado, Bryce Harper comments about spending

Coming off an offseason in which the Dodgers spent over $300 million on just two free agents, the two-time defending champions’ luxurious spending has undoubtedly been a topic of conversation and consternation around Major League Baseball.

However, when asked about the Dodgers’ record-setting payroll Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper and the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado were complimentary of the way the Dodgers do business.

“I love it,” Machado told reporters at the team’s facility in Peoria, Ariz. “They figured out a way to do it. ... I think every team has the ability to do it. I hope all 30 teams could learn from that.”

Advertisement

Machado spent a half of a season with the Dodgers in 2018 before inking a $300-million contract with the Padres. That same winter, the Dodgers met with Harper, who eventually signed a $330-million contract with the Phillies. Harper shared the same sentiment as Machado when he spoke with reporters in Clearwater, Fla.

Voices Plaschke: Yoshinobu Yamamoto must remain the calm in the Dodgers’ storm Yoshinobu Yamamoto says nothing has changed since his iconic World Series play, but he has become an essential leader as the Dodgers chase a three-peat.

“I love what the Dodgers do, obviously,” Harper said. “They pay the money, they spend the money. I mean, they’re a great team. They run their team like a business, and they run it the right way.”

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes, while speaking with media at Camelback Ranch Sunday, made it clear that his organization isn’t searching for approval from any outside sources.

“We’re not looking externally for validation,” Gomes said. “The validation is winning championships and putting out as good a team as we can each and every year, and all we’re trying to do is get a little bit better each and every season, with the goal of winning championships. [Our] coaching staff, our players I think view it as that. Good, bad or indifferent, the external stuff is something we can’t worry about.”

Gomes also credited Dodgers ownership for providing the financial resources to help the front office continue to bolster its roster each winter.

Advertisement

“[We’ve had] incredible support from ownership,” Gomes said. “We’ve always [been] in the position to address the needs that will help us go out and win another championship, so I think a lot of it is looking at what’s needed in the roster and what’s available. We’ve been in the fortunate position to be able to acquire guys that fit that really well.”