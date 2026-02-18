Healthy, slimmer Teoscar Hernández ‘out to prove something’ this season with Dodgers

A slimmer Teoscar Hernández reported to Camelback Ranch this week, willing to take on a new role in the Dodgers’ quest for a three-peat.

Hernández acknowledged Tuesday that he played through a nagging left groin injury last year, which forced him to miss time early in the season.

“I didn’t get back in my health,” Hernández said. “When I got back from the injury, I was fighting through it. Obviously, I didn’t say anything. I just wanted to be on the field and try to help the team.”

Hernández says he was overweight in 2025, and took better care of his body this past winter.

“It’s a combination of eating really good or knowing what you’re eating, and working a little harder than normal,” Hernández said. “But, right now I’m feeling really good. Back to the way I used to be. My whole career I used to be 204-205 [lbs.], in that range. Last year, I was a little over [that], but I’m back to normal right now.”

Hernández says the extra weight he had put on undoubtedly slowed him down last season.

“[As] the season [went], I realized that I wasn’t moving the way I know I can move,” Hernández said. “And that was one of my goals for the offseason, trying to get back in the shape I used to be, the weight that I know that I can be and I can perform really good. So, that was the main goal for this offseason.”

The veteran corner outfielder played 134 games in 2025, down 20 games from the 154 he played the season prior, his first with the Dodgers. He also saw a decline in home runs (33 to 25), RBI (99 to 89), batting average (.272 to .247), on-base percentage (.339 to .284) and OPS (.840 to .738) from 2024 to 2025.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Hernández to bounce back.

“He’s one of our best run-producers,” Roberts said. “And then if you look at this lineup, there should be a lot of guys on base with him up to bat. So, I think that this could be a year where he really drives in a lot of runs. He should drive in a lot of runs this year. I think he’s out to prove something, which is good.”

Hernández primarily played left field in his first season with the Dodgers, before taking over right-field duties in 2025. With the Dodgers signing four-time All-Star Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract over the winter, Hernández will return to left field.

“We made the signing and then I ended up reaching out to Teo and said, ‘This is what’s going to happen,’ and he gave me a big thumbs up,” Roberts said. “And he’ll be ready to go. I think it just speaks to the guys we have in the room. If winning is the most important thing, then it doesn’t matter the role [or] the position.”

Hernández recalls the conversation with Roberts being short.

“He told me, ‘Look, you’re moving to left field,” Hernández said. “And I said, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ That’s about it. I’m ready in any way that they may need me. I just want to be there and be on the field, and just play every day.”