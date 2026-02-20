What to expect with MLB’s ABS system, and how Dodgers will navigate it

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Flashing bleached hair under his cap as he settles in with his new team, Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz threw his first pitch of a live bating practice session on Thursday at Camelback Ranch to Freddie Freeman. It’s called a strike. As Díaz got set for his next pitch, Freeman tapped on his helmet in a playful attempt to challenge the call.

In response, Díaz immediately tapped his cap twice.

Though it was not a live-game situation, these are gestures that will become the norm in major league baseball starting this weekend thanks to the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System.

Each team will begin with two challenges, initiated by a pitcher, hitter or catcher tapping their head within seconds of the call — no dugout consultation allowed. The moment it’s challenged, a graphic will show the result of the challenge on the videoboard and once it’s confirmed or overturned, the game will go on.

If a team’s challenge is correct, they retain it but lose it if they are wrong.

The added layer of strategy intrigues Stephen Nelson, the Dodgers’ radio play-by-play voice.

“As humans we are naturally resistant to change, especially baseball fans, and I say that as a baseball fan,” Nelson said this week at Camelback Ranch. “So there’s definitely going to be that early period where everybody’s probably going to hate it, but you got to get through that.”

In recent years, MLB has tweaked the game — implementing a replay system to challenge calls on the field, placing a runner on second in extra innings, using a pitch clock, to cite some examples. The ABS system has been tested in the minor leagues since 2022 and major league players got a taste of it during spring training last year. (It was also used during last season’s All-Star Game.)

But who will be in charge of making the call during an at-bat?

In 288 games during spring training last year, there was an average of 4.1 challenges per game, adding an average of 57 seconds to a game. During that time, pitchers and catchers successfully overturned a call more often than a hitter.

“For me personally, I will let the catcher dictate if he [wants] to challenge or not,” Díaz said this week. “I won’t do it … he’s been there all day long, they know the strike zone for the umpire.”

As of now, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels more comfortable with the catcher making the call over a hitter and a pitcher, but the conversations are ongoing.

“I think it’s good that we’re practicing in spring, but we’re having conversations about leverage and how to use it to our advantage,” he said Friday.

Roberts said if hitters want to make a call, they need to be honest with themselves about their personal knowledge of the strike zone and their baseball IQ and understand when to challenge a call and when not to challenge it.

“There’s no perfect science to it, but we’re just going to keep talking about it, trying to educate our guys,” he said.

Luis Cruz, a former player and now Spanish-language announcer for the Dodgers, said hitters don’t need to be thinking about challenging a call.

“[As a hitter], I don’t want to have another thing in my mind … then you lose your focus on your at-bat,” he said.

Roberts on Friday was hesitant to say the club will have a hard rule on who dictates a challenge during an at-bat. He believes catchers would have a better idea, but if a catcher decides to use one of the challenges on a call, he expects them to be right.

“He better be right,” Roberts said.

Díaz’s head tap during the bullpen session was part of a bit with Freeman. In the regular season, he said, the decision will belong to his catcher.

“I would trust my catcher,” he said. “If he challenged it, I know [it] would be a really close pitch.”

Jackson Ferris to start Sunday’s game

Left-hander Jackson Ferris, the Dodgers’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2024, will start Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex.

Ferris, who was acquired along with outfield prospect Zyhir Hope from the Chicago Cubs for Michael Busch two years ago, logged a 3.86 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 26 games and 126.0 IP at Double-A Tulsa last season.

“I like Jackson,” Roberts said. “I like the player. He’s a good kid. [He has] a lot of talent. I think for me, it’s just trying to harness his arsenal. It’s a good fastball. He needs to continue to get ahead, be able to put hitters away with the secondary pitches, be efficient with his pitches per inning, but I like Jackson. He’s really talented. He’s scratching the surface, but he’s gotta go out there and perform, so I’m excited to see him on Sunday, and throughout the spring.”