‘Things I need to work on.’ Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki struggles in first Cactus League start

Roki Sasaki took the mound Wednesday, looking to build off the success he enjoyed late last season, as he enters his second year with the Dodgers.

It did not go smoothly, with Sasaki struggling to find the strike zone and getting hit hard by the Arizona Diamondbacks when he did. The 24-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on three hits and two walks. He did record three strikeouts, with his fastball topping out at 98.6 miles per hour, but only 17 of his 36 pitches landed for strikes.

“There were some positive things, but also things I need to work on,” Sasaki said via an interpreter after he was lifted from the game.

Sasaki gave up a hard-hit single to leadoff hitter Geraldo Perdomo, and Tim Tawa walked. With one out, Nolan Arenado hit a line-drive double to left that scored Perdomo. Ildemaro Vargas followed with another double, scoring Tawa and Arenado for a 3-0 lead.

After a mound visit from pitching coach Mark Prior, Sasaki struck out Jordan Lawlar and Ryan Waldschmidt to end the inning. Sasaki struck out Druw Jones leading off the second, then walked Aramis Garcia and was removed.

“In the bullpen, I felt pretty good about the forkball but once I got on the mound, it didn’t go well,” Sasaki said. “And the four-seam, I felt pretty good in the bullpen but once I got on the mound, it felt a little off.”

Sasaki emerged as a viable high-leverage relief option out of Dave Roberts’ bullpen upon his return to the club’s big-league roster in late September. He gave up just one run, six hits and five walks over 10.2 IP in the postseason. But the goal this spring is for him to cement himself as a mainstay in the club’s pitching rotation.

“There’s a lot of growth potential with Roki as a young player,” Roberts said before Wednesday’s game. “It’s important because we’re expecting him to be good. He’s expecting to be good, and to continue to get better. But Roki is still developing and he’s not going to be fully developed by the season start, and that’s to be expected.”

Sasaki spent the offseason working to develop a third pitch, to add to his fastball-splitter mix. The new weapon in Sasaki’s arsenal has been described by Roberts as a “slider-cutter” hybrid.

Two other notable names made their Cactus League debuts on Wednesday for the Dodgers, with River Ryan pitching a scoreless third inning while walking one and striking out one. Edwin Díaz pitched the fourth inning, giving up one hit and striking out one.