How the Dodgers will look to fill out a once-crowded starting rotation

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto was slated to start Team Japan’s first game in the World Baseball Classic early Friday morning Pacific Time in Tokyo against Chinese Taipei, with the expectation that he would pitch three innings.

While the right-hander is away from Camelback Ranch, other pitchers vying for a spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation will be under the microscope — especially with health concerns yet again coming into play.

The Dodgers are no strangers to navigating pitching injuries over the course of a long season. Last year, Yamamoto was the only Dodgers starter to not miss a turn, making 30 starts before making five more during the postseason. But other than the now-retired Clayton Kershaw, who made 22 starts last year, no other Dodger hurler started more than 18 games.

Yamamoto, right-hander Shohei Ohtani and right-hander Tyler Glasnow are locks for the rotation. But with left-hander Blake Snell likely to open the season on injured list as he nurses a shoulder injury, and right-hander Gavin Stone forced to pause any throwing activities as he attempts a comeback from major shoulder surgery, where do other potential starters stand at this stage of spring training?

Hard-throwing right-hander Roki Sasaki, looking to make a return to starting after a successful run as a relief pitcher in last year’s postseason, has allowed seven runs combined in two Cactus League starts while giving up a good deal of hard contact. While Sasaki is trying to work through things in live action, including honing a third pitch for his arsenal, there is also the practical matter of making sure Sasaki is built up to start games once the regular season gets underway.

Which is why Roberts said Thursday the team plans to have Sasaki pitch a simulated game on their backfields at Camelback Ranch in addition to making his next start in order to help with his buildup.

“We need to get him to build up,” Roberts said.

Sasaki said Tuesday after his last start — in which he gave up four runs without retiring a batter in the first inning before getting re-inserted to pitch two scoreless frames — that he felt that he was having mechanical issues. Roberts, however, disagreed.

“This last start, I don’t think it was a mechanical thing,” Roberts said. “He just wasn’t making pitches early and we have to get him to four innings. ... We gotta build up, all the while being good, too, right? We had to take him out of the game the other day, and so when you’re getting down the road, you can’t afford to not have him build up.”

Another rotation option is 26-year-old Emmet Sheehan, who made 12 starts and logged a 2.82 ERA for the Dodgers after returning from Tommy John surgery midway through the season.

After falling behind early in camp due to an illness, Sheehan made his first appearance in the Cactus League Wednesday against Team Mexico. Sheehan recorded four outs, allowing one run off three hits and two walks.

“I felt good,” Sheehan said. “[My] body felt great, delivery felt good. I just think execution was obviously a little bit off, so go back to work this week, and try to figure it out. I was just doing stuff that I don’t usually do today. [I’ll] probably focus a little more on slider execution, fastball execution next week, and get back to that.”

Two other options for the Dodgers include right-hander River Ryan, attempting to come back from his own Tommy John surgery, and left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who became a reliable option out of the bullpen during the postseason last year after serving as a spot starter and middle reliever during the regular season.

Ryan also appeared in Wednesday’s game, tossing two scoreless innings and registering a 0.00 ERA in two appearances. Wrobleski has also not allowed a run over three innings of work in two Cactus League appearances, including one start.