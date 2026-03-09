‘Control what you can control.’ Why Dodgers prospect Ryan Ward continues to wait his turn

There comes a point in every big leaguer’s career when they graduate from their farm system, a time in which they’ve proven everything they can at the minor league level, and it’s time to see what they are made of in the big leagues.

For some, it’s a fast track. For others, it may come after a few seasons in the minors.

And then there’s players such as 28-year-old Dodgers prospect Ryan Ward. Drafted in the eighth round in 2019, Ward has played 402 games at triple-A Oklahoma City over the past three seasons. Last year, his 36 home runs, 122 RBIs, and .290/.380/.557 slash line made him the MVP of the Pacific Coast League. But after Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Athletics, the Dodgers optioned Ward and left-hander Ronan Kopp to Oklahoma City.

The wait continues for Ward.

“It’s hard, because you look at our roster, and it’s very talented obviously, and we have the No. 1 or No. 2 farm system in all of baseball,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said last week. “And you look back a handful of years, and guys just are waiting for their opportunities, and to not be discouraged is hard, to remain hopeful. And some of these guys, obviously, they didn’t sign up for that, being drafted by the Dodgers, and you just have to put your head down and keep performing, and hopefully the opportunity lends itself. It’s tough.”

Early in the offseason, Dodgers general manger Brandon Gomes said Ward was expected to “get a bunch of opportunities at some point this year” after he’d been added to the 40-man roster. But that was before the Dodgers signed outfielder Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240-million contract in January. And with Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages, Michael Siani, Tommy Edman, Hyeseong Kim and Kiké Hernández already on the roster, it was going to be challenging for Ward coming into spring training.

“Ward’s problem is that the Dodgers are so talented that it’s hard to find a spot for him,” MLB Pipeline prospect analyst Jim Callis said. “You could make the case that he could have helped them more than Michael Conforto did last year. They could use a second lefty-hitting outfielder right now with switch-hitting Tommy Edman out, but it feels like he’s about seventh on their overall outfield depth chart.”

In 12 Cactus League games, Ward went five for 32 (.156 batting average) — including a one-for-three performance with an RBI on Sunday — while taking more reps at first base in an effort to expand his versatility. (At Bryant University, Ward was primarily an outfielder and played some second base.)

“I’ve been learning new positions,” Ward said last week. “I’ve been playing the corners. They’ve got me doing a little bit of first base stuff this year. So honestly, I think the versatility helps, you know? Just being able to play different positions at different times and feeling comfortable with it, and continuing to hit is really what I’m trying to do.”

Over his last three seasons in triple A, Ward’s offensive output, mainly his power, is what has caught the eye of scouts.

“Ryan Ward is one of the best old prospects in baseball,” Callis said. “He’s 28, but he has legit power and has hit 91 homers the last three seasons in triple A. He’s an all-bat guy, not much of an athlete or a defender, but the pop is real. He’s probably a platoon player more than a regular but he’s a useful left-handed bat.”

For Ward, it’s been a challenge at times to remain patient, which he’ll continue to have to do. But he also trying to not put too much pressure on himself.

“It’s something that I’ve always said, which is ‘control what you can control,’” Ward said. “Obviously, if thoughts creep into your head — it’s impossible for them not to — but really just trying to focus on, like, the task at hand and the game later that night, and leave everything out, because if I start focusing on that, and start pressing or, likem get angry or any of that stuff, my play is just going to go downhill. So, just trying to keep a clear head and focus on what I can do.”