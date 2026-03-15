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- The World Baseball Classic has become must-see television, featuring top MLB stars competing with October-quality intensity.
- Team USA was nearly eliminated after managerial confusion, but it survived and will face the Dominican Republic Sunday.
- Players like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have delivered edge-of-your-seat moments and genuine emotion.
It started with a Shohei shot.
Ohtani began the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo for Team Japan with a double on the first pitch he saw and then, one inning later, a grand slam … of course he did.
It continued with an espresso shot ...
The hitters of lovable Team Italy celebrated home runs with shots of Italian espresso in a dugout dripping with cheek kisses and caffeine.
After hitting three homers against Mexico, Italy’s Vinnie Pasquantino told Fox that he was, “beaned up.”
Truly, this blip of a tournament has been beaned up, a glorious 10 days of deafening cheers and eye-blacked tears, fans dressed like discount popes and bald eagles, TV ratings through the roof, baseball at its October best … in the middle of spring training?
What a thing! What a treat!
All hail the WBC, 20 years old and all grown up, its sixth incarnation stealing the stage in a sweet spot during NBA doldrums and before March Madness.
Have you watched any of it? Have you been energized by all of it? It’s been like two weeks of All-Star games, only the players are serious. It’s been like when baseball was part of the Olympics, only the players are all truly the best in the world.
In the middle of the most boring part of the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues, it’s like a Superhero League. Two weeks before opening day, it’s like the final week of a pennant race.
Unable to participate in this year’s WBC as he recovers from left elbow surgery, Kiké Hernández left Dodgers camp to spend the first leg of the tournament with Team Puerto Rico.
It’s competitive, and it’s crazy, and Friday’s quarterfinals were filled with both.
There was giant Vladimir Guerrero Jr. going airborne to score a run for the Dominican Republic against Korea, and then leaping up and pumping his fist as if he had just won the World Series.
There was Juan Soto flying home to score an inning later, his head-first dive celebrated by Soto doing a swim move in the dugout.
Then there was Team USA’s David Bednar, screaming along with the chanting crowd as he worked out of a seventh-inning jam in a win over Canada.
In a tournament filled with equal parts emotion and edginess, Team USA now plays the Dominican Republic Sunday in Miami in a semifinal that could be the most-watched game of this season before the season starts.
Paul Skenes versus a lineup so deep Julio Rodriguez bats seventh? A team led by Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper versus a team featuring Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr?
“I expect it to be one of the best games of all time,” said Team USA Manager Mark DeRosa.
No, the WBC isn’t as big as the World Series. One notable player said it’s even bigger.
“The Classic kind of feels above the World Series,” Kiké Hernández told reporters earlier this spring. “Maybe it’s because of what we have on the chest,”
Hernández, who didn’t play for his home country Puerto Rico because he is recovering from elbow surgery, nonetheless showed up in San Juan for the pool-play games.
He was so excited when Puerto Rico beat Panama on a walk-off home run, he texted Dodgers baseball president Andrew Friedman and asked if he could accompany the team to Houston for the knockout round. Friedman of course said yes.
Yes, yes, yes, more, more, more.
Clayton Kershaw isn’t thinking about returning to the Dodgers, but he is excited to tackle something on his bucket list: pitching for the U.S. in the WBC.
Before this spring, I had watched exactly one WBC at-bat. The entire deal felt cheesy and contrived. American players didn’t appear to care. American players would rather lounge through the final days of spring training in occasional games and on countless golf courses
Other countries loved it. Other countries caused a ruckus. The fan experience was highlighted by a memorable and deafening 2009 final at Dodger Stadium featured a Japan victory over South Korea in a game that many observers said was the loudest they ever attended.
Not me. Didn’t care. I pretty much ignored the whole thing until stumbling upon that one at-bat, the final out in the 2023 title game, that stunning dramatic strikeout of Mike Trout by then-Angel teammate Ohtani to give Japan the title.
Ohtani threw his cap and glove in a rare show of emotion, setting off a wild and sincere celebration as my ignorant self finally realized, “Hey, this is a thing.”
Three years later, the American players have agreed, stacking the roster with stars like Judge and Harper, kids like Pete Crow-Armstrong, vets like Kyle Schwarber and Big Dumpers named Cal Raleigh, all transforming this occasional baseball oddity into must-see TV.
You know how one can tell it’s real American baseball? The team spent its first week mired in social media drama and a second-guessing controversy.
Tarik Skubal, the game’s best pitcher, found himself defending his patriotism after leaving the tournament early to better prepare for his opening day start with the Detroit Tigers.
First, he admitted he was surprised at how bad he felt about abandoning Team USA. That seemed to be a theme in a clubhouse that has been stunned at how much this matters.
“I totally misread how I would feel,” he said.
Then, he seemed genuinely hurt that people think he is turning his back on the flag.
“It’s just not fair,” he told the Athletic, later adding, “If they know me, though, and they know me on a personal level and they know what my peers think of me, I don’t think it’s fair to say those things.”
Also finding himself in hot water was USA manager Mark DeRosa, who nearly allowed his team to be eliminated in pool play because he didn’t know the rules.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said at the team’s annual DodgerFest at Dodger Stadium that Shohei Ohtani would not pitch for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.
When Team USA played Italy on Tuesday night, DeRosa rested most of his starters, nearly used retired Clayton Kershaw and basically managed the game as if he thought they didn’t need to win to guarantee advancement to the next round.
Guess what? They needed to win. But they didn’t win, losing 8-6 in a shocking upset. So they were forced to sweat out the Italy-Mexico game on Wednesday, where another Italian upset allowed them to back into the quarterfinals.
DeRosa claimed he knew the rules all along, which he clearly did not.
Before the game against Italy, in an interview on the MLB Network, he said, “Our ticket’s punched to the quarterfinals.”
After the game, DeRosa claimed he just, “misspoke”
And then Thursday he told the media, “I was well aware that we had to win the game.”
Shohei Ohtani’s second-inning grand slam propels Japan to a rout in World Baseball Classic opener
Shohei Ohtani provided the first electric moment of the World Baseball Classic with a grand slam, three years after he capped the last WBC by striking out Mike Trout.
The 16-year journeyman clearly messed up, and then tried to cover up, and here’s guessing even if Team USA wins this tournament, he won’t be managing them in the 2028 Olympics or in any future WBC events.
Seems like the perfect job for Dave Roberts, no?
Meanwhile, one American player had a dissenting view about the status of this tournament, Harper offering a tired argument.
“Obviously, the WBC has been great, but it’s not the Olympics, right?” he told reporters. “That’s no disrespect to the WBC or anything, but everybody knows that when the Olympics are on, everybody’s watching. It doesn’t matter what sport it is; it could be the most random sport, and it’s got all the fans watching it.”
Wrong. Here’s guessing more fans will be watching Sunday night in a matchup for the ages. Then, imagine if Team USA wins and plays Japan on Tuesday night for the championship?
With the sport headed toward a seemingly inevitable work stoppage this winter, this could be the sweet beginnings of a long farewell. Soak it in. Enjoy the buzz. Get all beaned up. March madness indeed.