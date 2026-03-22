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Dodgers

Alex Freeland edges Hyeseong Kim for a Dodgers opening day roster spot

Dodgers' Alex Freeland checks his swing on a high pitch during a spring training game against the Brewers.
Dodgers’ Alex Freeland checks his swing on a high pitch during a spring training baseball game against the Brewers on March 9 in Phoenix.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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ANAHEIM — Dodgers infielder Alex Freeland punctuated his case to make the opening day roster with a home run in the team’s last Cactus League game Saturday.

Then on Sunday, before the first game of the Freeway Series with the Angels, the Dodgers announced the results of the spring training position battle between Freeland and Hyeseong Kim: the team optioned Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

“It’s one of those things that you could argue both sides of either decision, as far as Alex or Hyeseong,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday. “And so I just don’t think it’s clear cut. We still haven’t seen Hyeseong a bunch. Alex, I think he’s taken great at-bats, the numbers, the surface line certainly isn’t there, but it’s still spring training. There’s just deeper conversations that are going to be had.”

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Kim started off the spring swinging a hot bat. But he went 1-for-12 in the World Baseball Classic. Freeland finished Cactus League play with a .116 batting average.

An illustration featuring Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz.

Dodgers

For two-time defending champion Dodgers, the goal is simple: ‘They want to keep winning’

The Dodgers open the season Thursday at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in pursuit of a third straight World Series title. On paper, they’re the clear favorite.

Utility player Tommy Edman’s offseason ankle surgery left open the roster spot. He’s progressing but set to start the season on the injured list.

The Dodgers also reassigned utility man Nick Senzel, outfielder Jack Suwinski and catcher Seby Zavala to minor-league camp.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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