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Dodgers

NL West preview: The Dodgers should be heavy favorites, but the Padres could surprise

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts enters his 11th season at the helm and is coming off two consecutive World Series wins.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Vita
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It’s the Dodgers, and everyone else, in the National League West this season.

The two-time defending World Series champions ponied up a combined $309 million to sign two free agents, world-class closer Edwin Díaz and four-time All-Star corner outfielder Kyle Tucker.

The second-place San Diego Padres continued to cut payroll, bidding farewell to free agents Dylan Cease, Robert Suarez, Luis Arraez and Ryan O’Hearn. The San Francisco Giants’ offseason highlight: becoming the first MLB team to make a college coach with no professional baseball coaching experience their manager. The 47-year-old Tony Vitello comes on board after coaching the Tennessee Volunteers for the past eight seasons.

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The Arizona Diamondbacks are attempting to bounce back after following up a 2023 World Series appearance with two underwhelming seasons. And the Colorado Rockies are starting fresh yet again, replacing general manager Bill Schmidt with Paul DePodesta, who, after working for the Dodgers and other MLB teams, most recently served as the Cleveland Browns’ chief strategy officer for the past 10 years.

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1 | Dodgers

2025 | 93-69, 1st in West

Last year in playoffs | 2025

The Dodgers will open the season with a record payroll, to go with sky-high expectations, as the team vies for baseball’s first three-peat since the New York Yankees won three straight World Series titles between 1998 and 2000. The Dodgers remain the steady favorites, but seven of their nine regular position players are on the other side of 30. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández all showed signs of regression last season. The Dodgers have been bitten by the injury bug over the past two years, especially in their rotation and bullpen. Pitchers Blake Snell, Gavin Stone, Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips will all open the season on the injured list. How will Roki Sasaki’s second try as a member of the pitching rotation go? With all this in mind, expect Dave Roberts to manage his club accordingly. Don’t expect the Dodgers to gun for the 2001 Seattle Mariners’ win record of 116. Expect load management, as the Dodgers pace themselves with the goal of a healthy roster entering postseason play.
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2 | San Diego Padres

2025 | 90-72, 2nd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2025

Despite a middling September — the Padres went 14-11 in the final month of the season — the club finished only three games back of the Dodgers. Though the club lost some key pieces over the winter, the Padres still boast a lockdown bullpen featuring Mason Miller, and a potent lineup starring Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. After an impressive rookie season, Jackson Merrill struggled to find his footing in his second year, landing on the IL three separate times. Merrill could be this season’s breakout star in the National League. If he takes a leap and the Padres stay healthy, this club could surprise.

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3 | San Francisco Giants

2025 | 81-81, 3rd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2021

Since the Chicago Cubs eliminated the Giants from the 2016 NLDS, the club has made the postseason just once. Newcomers Luis Arraez and Harrison Bader should provide length to their lineup. Bader enjoyed a resurgent 2025 where he slashed .277/.347/.449 while playing plus-defense, earning himself a two-year, $20.5-million deal. Arraez saw a 22-point dip in batting average last season from 2024, but maintained a low-strikeout rate (3.1%). Right-side infield defense will be a question mark with Arraez returning to second base and Rafael Devers manning first. The Giants should get good length out of starting pitchers Robbie Ray and Logan Webb. Webb led the National League in innings pitched for the third straight season.
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4 | Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 | 80-82, 4th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2023

Since their miraculous run to the World Series in 2023 — a postseason in which they bludgeoned the Dodgers, outscoring their divisional foes 19-6 in a three-game sweep in the NLDS — the Diamondbacks have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The club will likely be without two of their best three starting pitchers to open the season, as Corbin Burnes works his way back from Tommy John surgery and Merrill Kelly deals with lingering intercostal nerve irritation. With manager Torey Lovullo entering his 10th season with the club and the final year of his contract, could his seat be heating up?
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5 | Colorado Rockies

2025 | 43-119, 5th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2018

Under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, the Rockies will look to turn the page from a season to forget in 2025. Having played just 170 games through his first four seasons with the Rockies — posting a minus-WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in three of them — Kris Bryant’s future remains in question as he deals with a degenerative disk disease. He will open the season on the 60-day IL. The club saw promise last year from 25-year-old catcher Hunter Goodman and 27-year-old Mickey Moniak. The club will hope to see continued growth from youngsters Ezequiel Tovar, Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle, with top prospect and 2024 Golden Spikes Award winner Charlie Condon eyeing a potential big-league debut this summer.

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