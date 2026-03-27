The Dodgers received their 2025 World Series rings. What do they look like?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

World Series rings may be large and gaudy. But the details make each unique. The Dodgers’ 2025 World Series are a perfect example of that combination of intricacy and spectacle.

The Dodgers received their 2025 World Series in an on-field ceremony Friday night before their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was the second part of a two-day celebration. On opening day, the Dodgers brought out their trophies from back-to-back World Series titles and raised their new championship banner. The festivities Friday acknowledged the individuals who made last season possible.

Advertisement

Voices Plaschke: Seeing double: Dodgers celebrate titles on a sparkling opening day There were fireworks, music, celebrities and banners, but the real stars of Dodger opening day never made a sound.

The diamond- and sapphire-encrusted rings highlight the back-to-back nature of last year’s World Series victory. They include engravings of the 2024 and 2025 trophies on both the outside and inside of the ring.

The L.A. logo is made up of 17 custom-cut blue sapphires, one for every postseason game the Dodgers played last year.



A detailed look at the inside of the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series championship ring. (The Champions Collective)

On the underside side of the ring, the four playoff series are listed, along with “11.01.25,” the date of Game 7 of the World Series.

The ring top holds dirt collected from home plate during Game 7, visible through a glass window when the ring is opened. Inside the ring sits a bespoke band that’s also set with sapphires and a diamond.

In a nod to the fanbase, the total attendance figure for the 2025 season (4,012,470) gleams in blue on the bottom of the ring. Each players’ ring is also personalized with his signature, last name and number.

Advertisement



A detailed look at the inside of the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series championship ring. (The Champions Collective)





A detailed look at the side of the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series championship ring. (The Champions Collective)