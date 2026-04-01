Dodgers confident their bats will come alive soon despite series loss to Guardians

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Sure, it’s very early. Maybe that’s why all Dodgers’ batters seem to be hitting is the snooze button — snoozing and, on Wednesday, losing 4-1 to the Cleveland Guardians.

Only Andy Pages has looked alert in the Dodgers’ super-imposing lineup, which would have been shut out before a crowd of 45,556 at Dodger Stadium if not for Freddie Freeman’s two-out home run in the ninth inning.

Before Freeman’s 407-foot blast, Pages had the only two hits off Guardians starter Gavin Williams. Cleveland’s 6-foot-6 right-hander had Dodgers hitters scuffling for seven innings, striking out 10 as the Guardians won for the second time in the three-game series.

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Otherwise, the Dodgers only seriously threatened when reliever Shawn Armstrong was on the mound in the eighth inning and they got runners on second and third, after Teoscar Hernández singled and Pages doubled.

But then Shohei Ohtani struck out on three pitches to end the inning.

A day off and a road trip are now just what Doc ordered: manager Dave Roberts suggested a day to reset and some hostile crowds in Washington and then Toronto, where the Dodgers won last season’s epic, seven-game World Series against the Blue Jays, could help get his club’s juices flowing.

Freeman, too, said he’s confident the Dodgers will wake up soon.

“Our offense is inevitable,” said Freeman, smiling as though amused by the puzzle baseball has delivered Dodgers hitters to start a season in which they’re trying to three-peat as World Series champions.

“Hopefully, maybe tomorrow, with an off-day, the coldness will go away and we’ll heat up.”

Despite struggling at the plate, the Dodgers are 4-2 to start the season, “so that’s a good thing,” Roberts said.

And their pitchers have given up only 17 runs, with an ERA of 2.83 that ranks fourth best in baseball. “We’re pitching well,” Roberts added. “So that’s a really good thing.

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“But yeah,” he acknowledged. “It’s obviously a very talented lineup, and right now, it just seems like a lot of guys are in-between.”

They’ve struck out 44 times and walked 17. They’ve scored only 23 runs — 19th among MLB’s 30 teams. And they’ve consistently been plagued by slow starts, digging themselves a too-familiar hole again by falling behind 2-0 for the fifth time in six games.

But this time, they couldn’t conjure up clutch hits to help them climb out of it — and that included Ohtani, who is three for 18 with seven walks and no extra-base hits.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during the first inning Wednesday against the Guardians. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

After telling reporters Tuesday night he felt his swing was “a little off,” Ohtani took on-field batting practice Wednesday — just as he had before his epic three-home run game that he also pitched and struck out 10 to close out last season’s NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Watching home runs fly through the fresh air didn’t prove an effective remedy this time, though.

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After Ohtani’s first-inning walk — which extended his overall on-base streak to 37 games — the Dodgers’ sensational leadoff man went 0 for 3 at the plate, including being called out on a challenge that resulted in a double play in the sixth inning.

“I was a little surprised because he doesn’t do that very often,” Roberts said of taking batting practice. “I think he was looking for some feel, the flight of the baseball. Sometimes when he doesn’t feel well, he likes to change up his routine and get on the field and see the flight. So, yeah, I was surprised.

“[And he] took a walk, but had a couple other tough at-bats.”

That was the story of the game — and of the season so far for the Dodgers.

The Guardians scored twice in the third inning on miscues by Yoshinobu Yamamoto and catcher Will Smith. Daniel Schneemann hit a leadoff double to right field, got a good jump, stole third base and then jogged home after Smith’s errant throw wound up in left field. Yamamoto then let Gabriel Arias get hold of a curveball for a 407-foot home run to straightaway center field.

But those were the only runs Cleveland scored against Yamamoto, whose start was historic because it made the Dodgers the first team in MLB history to start three consecutive Japanese-born pitchers. Yamamoto followed Roki Sasaki and Ohtani, who pitched Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

And in six innings, Yamamoto gave up four hits, struck out two, walked a batter and hit Angel Martínez.

Yamamoto (1-1) didn’t have his typical pinpoint command, but he did enough, Roberts said. “He gave us six innings, gave up two runs, so obviously gave us a chance to win the game.”

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But yet again, Yamamoto didn’t get help from his friends. Ranking in the bottom five in run support last season, the Dodgers couldn’t drum up runs for their ace of aces, either.

Williams, conversely, was pin-prick sharp, confounding the Dodgers (4-2) with the exception of Pages, the Dodgers’ No. 8 hitter, who finished 3-3 to improve to nine for 21 on this young season.

The Guardians (4-3) extended the lead to 4-0 in the eighth inning, when José Ramírez hit a two-run home run off Tanner Scott.