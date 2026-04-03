‘A new day’: Shohei Ohtani hits first homer of the season, Dodgers wake up at the plate

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Shohei Ohtani strode out of the batter’s box like a man who knew the changeup he’d just mashed was headed to the right-field seats at Nationals Park.

It had taken him 20 at-bats, but with that three-run homer, Ohtani finally had his first extra-base hit of the season.

The Dodgers’ 13-6 win Friday was powered in large part by an overdue offensive surge from the top of the batting order, led by Ohtani.

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“Rome isn’t burning,” manager Dave Roberts said with a smile after the game.

Going into the series, Ohtani, Kyle Tucker and Mookie Betts combined for a .541 OPS, the worst mark of any National League team’s No. 1-3 hitters. Freddie Freeman, batting fourth against Nationals right-hander Miles Mikolas, wasn’t faring that much better, despite consistent hard contact. He carried a .615 OPS into Friday.

Then came a lesson in small sample sizes. All four homered Friday — Ohtani, Betts and Freeman off Mikolas, and Tucker against left-handed reliever Ken Waldichuk. (For Tucker, it also marked his first home run with the Dodgers.)

“It’s a new day,” Betts said. “That’s really it. Nobody in here is panicking. It’s been one week. That’s probably not going to be our last week where we don’t hit, so you can’t get emotional. Just stay the course.”

Ohtani’s homer started the Dodgers’ scoring spree. Then Tucker singled, and Betts dropped a two-run homer into the visitor’s bullpen.

Two innings later, Betts lined a single into center field right before Freeman homered to the second deck beyond right field. Tucker put the final touches on what became a four-run rally with a bases-loaded single through the right side.

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Kyle Tucker celebrates his first home run with the Dodgers as he rounds the bases during the seventh inning of Friday’s game. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Suddenly — taking advantage of some down-the-middle misses from Mikolas, who had a 7.20 ERA last season with the Cardinals — the top of the Dodgers’ batting order was performing much closer to expectations.

Add in Andy Pages’ second home run of the season, and Teoscar Hernández RBI double, and the Dodgers scored 11 runs against Mikolas in 4 ⅓ innings, giving him the Nationals record for earned runs surrendered in one game.

The cushion proved helpful as Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan gradually settled in.

“With our offense, it’s just trying to give them a chance,” Sheehan said after yielding four runs and seven hits in 5 ⅔ innings.

He gave up consistent hard contact in the first inning, including a three-run homer to CJ Abrams. And Abrams continued to haunt him, adding an RBI single in the third.

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Sheehan didn’t give up a run the rest of the way, however, finally handing over the ball two outs into the sixth.

“He looked like a major-league starter, and not a guy that’s cutting his teeth,” Roberts said of the way Sheehan finished. “It’s a tough lineup in the sense for a right-handed pitcher, there’s a lot of left-handed hitters. … I do think it was a step in the right direction.”

The Dodgers’ Emmet Sheehan pitched into the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals on Friday. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

This team still has its flaws, even if the top of the order continues to assuage concerns about their early performance.

Injuries have raised questions about their starting pitching depth. As Sheehan and Roki Sasaki continue to work through mechanical inconsistencies, it’s uncertain how deep they’ll pitch in any given start.

The Dodgers are also losing their piggy-back safety net as they look to slot Justin Wrobleski into the rotation as a sixth starter. He could still be available to throw an inning out of the bullpen on Sunday, Roberts said.

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“Where they’re built up to, the bet is we’ll take that chance with a couple multi-inning relievers, all the while giving the starters an extra day and trusting that Justin is built up enough to give us length on his start day, too,” Roberts said. “Netting it all out, that’s the decision we made.”

As the rotation waits on adjustments and health, getting the offense rolling could do a lot to hide any holes on the pitching side.

The Nationals made up some ground late in the game, scoring two runs against Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez. But they never truly threatened a comeback.

The Dodgers, however, kept adding. And fittingly, Ohtani also drove in the Dodgers’ last run, with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to the left-center field warning track in the ninth inning.

Roberts highlighted that up-the-middle contact as a promising sign for Ohtani, who went two for five with four RBIs.

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“I just thought he took much better at-bats,” Roberts said. “He gets a little pull-happy at times.”

He was back on track, at least for one game, and so were the hitters behind him.

“Hopefully we can come back and do it tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day,” Tucker said. “Hopefully this is just the start of a really good offensive year for us. It’s not always going to be hitting every single game or the entire season, but if you can grind out the at-bats, the walks, drive runs in, get on base and try to win the game, you’ll be in a good spot.”