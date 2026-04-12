Why the Dodgers are being careful with use of Edwin Díaz

Dodgers pitcher Edwin Díaz said he isn’t dealing with any physical ailments ahead of the team’s game against the Rangers Sunday.

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As Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz prepared to play catch on the field before the series finale Sunday against the Rangers, he hoped to be available in a save situation.

“I’m really happy with how I’m feeling today,” he said, emphasizing that he wasn’t dealing with any physical ailments.

He’d been unavailable the night before, during the Dodgers’ 6-3 win. So, manager Dave Roberts went to right-hander Blake Treinen to begin the ninth, and then, after a walk and error by third baseman Max Muncy, had left-hander Alex Vesia come in to get the last out.

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On Friday, Díaz had blown a save opportunity for the first time in his early Dodgers tenure. But Muncy’s walk-off homer secured the win.

Díaz’s velocity has been down all year, but on Friday, his fastball velocity sat at 95.5 mph and slider at 87.8, according to Statcast, 1.7 mph and 1.3 mph down from last season.

“Two miles an hour, that’s pretty significant,” Roberts said Sunday. “So I think that’s why we sort of flagged it. We wanted to have him down [Saturday] and kind of see what we get. Because a couple days ago there were a lot of throws in there too. So just trying to also, like we’ve done many times, play the long game with our guys.”

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Roberts described his level of concern as “low.” Díaz had also emphasized to the coaching staff that he felt good physically. Roberts said he didn’t think the velocity dip stemmed from mechanical issues.

“Today I’m still kind of yellow-lighting him,” Roberts said before the game.

Diaz described lower early-season velocity as a theme since he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in 2023.

“But as soon as the season starts going, I start feeling better and better and better,” Díaz said. “And my velo at the end of the year will be what I’m throwing always.”

It’s true. The last two seasons, Díaz’s fastball velocity averaged 96.6 mph in March and April, compared to 97.7 mph in August and September, according to Statcast. His only injured-list stint in that time sidelined him for the first couple weeks of June 2024 (right shoulder impingement).

Before Díaz’s three-run inning Friday against the Rangers, he had only allowed one run and two hits in five appearances.

Dodgers pitcher Edwin Díaz sits in the dugout after blowing a save, giving up three runs against the Rangers on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

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“I think I didn’t have my life on my fastball, and I couldn’t command my slider the way I wanted to,” Díaz said of his blown save. “I was feeling good. But I didn’t have my best stuff that day. That’s part of the game. I just flush it right away.”

His addition has helped elevate the bullpen — which owned a 3.38 ERA entering Sunday, an improvement from last year (4.27) – through not only his own performance but also by pushing his fellow relievers up an inning.

On the other end, Dodgers starters had thrown at least six innings in each of their last four games to minimize the tax on the bullpen.

“Everybody’s doing their job,” Díaz said of the bullpen. “All the guys are putting a lot of work together. We are winning a lot of close games. That’s something we want, to help this team to win.”