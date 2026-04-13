Justin Wrobleski’s eight shutout innings, Andy Pages’ homer lead Dodgers over Mets

Andy Pages is greeted by third base coach Dino Ebel after his threerun homer in the third inning.

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Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski threw a gem in the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the Mets on Monday.

He held the Mets to two hits in eight scoreless innings, the longest start of his pro career. He carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, with his defense backing up his efficient effort.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas fully laid out to his left in the second inning to field a sharp grounder off Bo Bichette’s bat, and then casually threw to first to complete the diving play. Third baseman Max Muncy made a leaping grab on Tyrone Taylor’s third-inning line drive.

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Wrobleski made quick work of the rest.

Miguel Rojas doubles during the fourth inning Monday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

He finally gave up a single to Jorge Polanco, on a ground ball through the right side of the infield, for the Mets’ first baserunner of the game with one out in the fifth inning.

Then Wrobleski induced Francisco Alvarez to bounce a soft ground ball up the middle. Dodgers second baseman Santiago Espinal set up next to the base to field the ball and turn an inning-ending double play.

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Wrobleski got to flash the leather himself in the seventh. With two out, he splintered Mark Vientos’ bat with an inside fastball and caught the resulting line drive.

Wrobleski didn’t allow a second base runner until the eighth, retiring another nine straight before Alvarez hit a line drive single into shallow center field. One batter later, Wrobelski got out of the inning, with his pitch count at 90.

Left-handed reliever Tanner Scott took over in the ninth with a 4-0 lead. and completed the shutout

The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead. In the first inning, Mets starting pitcher David Peterson hit leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani in the right shoulder with a 94-mph sinker. Next, Kyle Tucker drew a walk, and Will Smith drove in Ohtani with a single up the middle.

They piled on in the third with a three-run home run from Andy Pages, the Dodgers’ hottest hitter to start the year.

Roster move

The Dodgers put reliever Ben Casparius on the 15-day injured list Monday and recalled Kyle Hurt from Triple-A. It was the first bullpen-related roster move of the season.

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Casparious (9.64 ERA) threw a scoreless seventh inning against the Rangers on Sunday, but when he came out for the eighth, he immediately gave up a single, walked a batter and then left the game.

“I think [the injury] has some correlation to his second up last night,” Roberts said. “But as far as before, doubtful.”

Casparius is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Roberts said.

Hurt posted a 3.68 ERA in seven spring-training appearances this year. He last pitched in a major-league game in April 2024, before undergoing Tommy John surgery.