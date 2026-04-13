Whatever happened to Julio Urías? ‘Teams ask me about him all the time’

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías heads to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning during an Aug. 2023 game at Dodger Stadium.

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The only player twice suspended under baseball’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy has yet to decide whether he wants to resume his career, according to his agent.

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, whose second suspension expired last July, has not signed with any team since then.

Scott Boras, the agent for Urías, declined to say whether any team had offered Urías a contract this year but said he has not solicited offers from any clubs.

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“I have to have the authority from my client even to talk about the subject,” Boras said, “and I don’t have that yet.”

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In January, the Mexican baseball site Puro Beisbol posted pictures of Urías throwing with children in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, with the Spanish-language site Diario AS calling it “the first time he had been seen throwing a baseball in public since September 2023,” the month he last pitched for the Dodgers.

Urías sat out the 2024 season during a Major League Baseball investigation. His suspension covered the first half of the 2025 season. When he was reinstated, Boras said Urías had “every intention to continue his career.”

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When the suspension of former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer ended before the 2023 season, Bauer signed to play in Japan that year and in Mexico the following year before returning to Japan in 2025. He has signed to play with the independent Long Island Ducks this year.

If Urías, 29, wishes to play this year, Boras said he believes Urías would have little trouble finding a job.

“Teams ask me about him all the time,” Boras said. “With the pitching market in this world, Julio could play in a minute. But I think it’s about him deciding if it’s something he wants to go do right now.”

The suspension resulted from a September 2023 incident outside BMO Stadium, in which witness video obtained by The Times showed Urías pulled aside his wife’s hair and shoved her against a fence. After the two were separated, the video showed Urías swinging at her with his left hand.

Urías was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, but the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office determined that “neither the victim’s injuries nor the defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing.” The city attorney’s office subsequently filed five misdemeanor charges against Urías. He pleaded no contest to one, the other four were dropped, and he agreed to enter a yearlong domestic violence treatment program.

He also agreed to complete a similar program in 2019, when he was arrested after an incident in the Beverly Center parking lot. Witnesses said he pushed his fiancee, she said she fell, and no charges were filed.

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The league then suspended him for 20 games. Under its policy, the the league can suspend a player even if no charges are filed.