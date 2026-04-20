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Dodgers

Dodgers put struggling closer Edwin Díaz on injured list, recall Jake Eder

Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium on March 31.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times columnist Mirjam Swanson
By Mirjam Swanson
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  • The Dodgers placed closer Edwin Díaz on the injured list Monday after the $69 million reliever developed what the team described as “loose bodies” in his right elbow.
  • The 32-year-old struggled dramatically in his latest outing Sunday, failing to record an out against Colorado and giving up three hits including a two-RBI single.

DENVER — The Dodgers announced Monday they placed closer Edwin Díaz on the injured list with what the club described as “loose bodies” in his right elbow.

Díaz, 32, has a 10.50 ERA in seven appearances this season for the Dodgers, who made a splash signing the closer to a three-year $69-million deal, a record for a reliever.

The Dodgers recalled left-hander Jake Eder to replace Díaz on the roster.

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Díaz failed to get an out in the Dodgers’ 9-6 loss in a non-save situation Sunday to the Colorado Rockies, his first appearance in nine days.

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He entered the game and gave up a walk and three base hits, including a two-RBI single to Edouard Julien. Afterward, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed concern about Díaz’s performance: “Today was a tough evaluation, it really was. Because, you know, I know what it’s supposed to look like, and when it doesn’t look like that, it gets a little concerning, really.”

The Dodgers did not offer a definitive explanation for Díaz’s absence prior to Sunday’s outing, though Roberts told reporters that the Dodgers were going to “tread lightly” with the reliever’s workload as he worked to improve his velocity, which had been down to start the season.

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Mirjam Swanson

Mirjam Swanson is a sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked for the Southern California News Group, as a sports columnist and an NBA and WNBA beat writer. A Southern California native, she earned the distinction of a top 10 APSE honor for columns in 2023. At prior stops, she covered golf, action sports, city government, education and the occasional unexpected bear visit.

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