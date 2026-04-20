Dodgers put struggling closer Edwin Díaz on injured list, recall Jake Eder

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The Dodgers announced Monday they placed closer Edwin Díaz on the injured list with what the club described as “loose bodies” in his right elbow.

Díaz, 32, has a 10.50 ERA in seven appearances this season for the Dodgers, who made a splash signing the closer to a three-year $69-million deal, a record for a reliever.

The Dodgers recalled left-hander Jake Eder to replace Díaz on the roster.

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Díaz failed to get an out in the Dodgers’ 9-6 loss in a non-save situation Sunday to the Colorado Rockies, his first appearance in nine days.

Voices Shaikin: Rick Monday saved an American flag in 1976. Why the moment resonates 50 years later April 25 will be the 50th anniversary of the day Rick Monday rescued the American flag at Dodger Stadium. Said Peter O’Malley: “It’s one of the great moments in Dodger history.”

He entered the game and gave up a walk and three base hits, including a two-RBI single to Edouard Julien. Afterward, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed concern about Díaz’s performance: “Today was a tough evaluation, it really was. Because, you know, I know what it’s supposed to look like, and when it doesn’t look like that, it gets a little concerning, really.”

The Dodgers did not offer a definitive explanation for Díaz’s absence prior to Sunday’s outing, though Roberts told reporters that the Dodgers were going to “tread lightly” with the reliever’s workload as he worked to improve his velocity, which had been down to start the season.