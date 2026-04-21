Who’s the Dodgers closer? Tanner Scott ... maybe

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Who’s your closer, Dave Roberts?

The Dodgers’ manager paused and thought about it before offering an answer. Edwin Díaz, the closer the Dodgers signed for $69 million, is scheduled to undergo elbow surgery Wednesday and is not expected to return until after the All-Star break.

“I would say, probably, Tanner Scott,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers signed Scott for $72 million before last season, but he lost the closer’s role during the season and did not pitch in the postseason.

In his first 10 appearances this season, Scott has given up one run in 8⅔ innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Advertisement

Roberts, asked why he offered Scott as his answer, paused again.

“Don’t have an answer,” Roberts said. “I honestly don’t know. Tanner could pitch in the seventh tonight, and Blake (Treinen) could get the save. It’s kind of day to day.”

Alex Vesia has not given up a run in 8⅔ innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Of the Dodgers’ six saves this season, Diaz has four and Vesia has two.

Why the hesitation?

“For me, I think the closer should stand out among the other guys as far as performance, a clear-cut guy at the back end,” Roberts said. “That’s my hesitation. If we don’t have a clear-cut guy that I feel should get the lion’s share, or should be the dedicated closer, then I feel that — I know people don’t like to hear — but the closer by committee.”

Advertisement

Girl dad

Freddie Freeman rejoined the team Tuesday, two days after the birth of his daughter. He and his wife Chelsea welcomed London Rosemary Joy Freeman, with London a nod to Chelsea’s English family and Rosemary Joy Freeman as the full name of his late mother.

“I got to hold her one last time before I got on the plane this afternoon,” Freeman said. “She’s perfect.”

After three sons, he said, the Freeman family is complete.

“You will not be seeing another baby announcement from the Freemans,” he said. “This is it. We are happily done with four. She is the perfect addition.”

In order to clear a roster spot for Freeman, the Dodgers returned first baseman-outfielder Ryan Ward to triple-A Oklahoma City. Ward made his major league debut Friday, collecting two hits and driving in a run.

“I’ve gotten to know Ryan over the last few years,” Freeman said. “He’s an incredibly hard worker. He’s worked so hard for that moment …

“We all know he can do it. I’m sure there will be another opportunity at some point for him to get back here.”

Advertisement

Etc.

Roberts said Shohei Ohtani, who did not bat when he last pitched, would be in the lineup as hitter and pitcher Wednesday. … Blake Snell is scheduled to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment Wednesday in Ontario. Roberts said Snell would need “most likely” four minor league appearances before rejoining the Dodgers. … The Dodgers gave center fielder Andy Pages his first day off Tuesday. Pages leads the major leagues with a .370 batting average. … Dalton Rushing started at catcher Tuesday, and Roberts said he would do so again Thursday. Will Smith started three of the four games in Colorado.

