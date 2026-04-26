Shohei Ohtani homers, Justin Wrobleski shines as Dodgers shut out Cubs for series win

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The Dodgers claimed a series victory over the Chicago Cubs with a 6-0 win on Sunday as their offensive surge from the previous game carried over into the first inning.

Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández remained patient against Cubs rotation-leader Shota Imanaga, both drawing walks. Then Andy Pages hit a sacrifice fly, Kyle Tucker doubled, and Miguel Rojas drove in two runs to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

Neither team scored for the next four innings.

Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski navigated early command issues, issuing three walks in the first two innings before finding his rhythm to get through six frames without giving up a run. He limited the Cubs (17-11) to four hits.

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The Dodgers’ bats came alive again in the sixth. Pages led off with a double and Tucker drew a walk, setting up Dalton Rushing’s RBI single through the right side of the infield. Tucker later scored on an errant pickoff attempt by Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.

Kyle Tucker scores for the Dodgers in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

The next inning, Ohtani homered for the first time in two weeks, suggesting the end of his slump.

Dodgers relievers Edgardo Henriquez, Jack Dreyer and Kyle Hurt completed the shutout.

Will Smith sidelined

Dodgers catcher Will Smith was out of the lineup for the second straight game because of lingering back tightness, according to manager Dave Roberts.

“It’s one of those where he could play if needed,” Roberts said. “But we just thought it was smart to give him an extra day.”

Roberts said the Dodgers were not considering putting Smith on the injured list and hoped he would return to the lineup Monday against the Miami Marlins. It helped that his backup, Rushing, entered Sunday batting .400 with seven home runs in just 11 games.

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“You weigh out the positives and negatives,” Roberts said. “But Dalton going the way he’s going, it just only seems like downside to push [Smith] now.”