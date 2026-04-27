Kyle Tucker’s former Cubs teammates still stunned by his Dodgers contract

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Kyle Tucker’s signing with the Dodgers surprised Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly.

“Not surprised that the Dodgers were in on him,” Kelly told The Times before the season. “Surprised that they were actually able to pull it off and get him.”

Kelly, a former Dodgers minor league coach, said he exchanged text messages with Tucker over the offseason. But Kelly had avoided bringing up Tucker’s free agency, seeing the news at the same time as the rest of the industry gawked at his four-year, $240-million contract.

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“I think it’s going to be a great place for him,” Kelly said. “That staff is incredible. I know that staff really well. They’re going to treat him really, really good, he’s going to fit in great there, and Dodger Stadium is a great place to hit. I mean, it’s not cold and there’s not wind.”

This weekend, the Cubs escaped Chicago, which tends to be cold and windy this time of year, to face Tucker and his new team at Dodger Stadium.

Tucker has had a glacial offensive start to his Dodgers tenure. Through Sunday, he had a .696 OPS. But moving him out of the No. 2 spot in the batting order has been a promising development. In four games hitting cleanup or fifth, he has four hits, including three doubles.

The Cubs saw both versions of Tucker in the batter’s box last year, when a lingering hand injury threw off his swing mechanics in the second half, but also when his hot bat elevated the offense in a torrid first half.

“It’s crazy, there’s probably not many guys who you could add to that [Dodgers] lineup and look at and be like, ‘Oh, it’s better,’” Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, a former Dodgers prospect said this spring. “But I think Tucker’s a guy who you add to any lineup in this league and he’s going to make it better no matter what.”

In some ways, Tucker’s landing in L.A. was all too predictable. The Dodgers have been so successful at recruiting the best free agents on the market in recent years that it’s become a point of exasperation for opposing teams and fan bases.

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“I wasn’t surprised,” Cubs left fielder Ian Happ said this spring. “For a short-term high AAV [annual average value] deal, that’s the perfect suitor. And he’s going to be great in that lineup, great place for him to hit. It all lines up.”

Even Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, however, wasn’t sure they could tempt Tucker with that kind of contract, knowing other teams were willing to offer far longer deals.

Tucker chose the Dodgers anyway.

Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the New York Mets on April 15. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“This is great organization, great players and people,” Tucker said in a conversation with The Times at the beginning of the season. “I think it gives me a pretty good chance at being a part of something great and having success here. And the city and the atmosphere and everything, playing here is great.”

He spoke highly of the home facilities at Dodger Stadium, the support the team provides for the players’ families and charity efforts.

“Just made sense for me,” Tucker said, “and I just wanted to be part of that.”

The contract offer was no slouch either. It included opt outs after the second and third years. And it came with a record-setting present-day annual average value ($57.1 million when factoring in deferrals).

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Tucker’s former Cubs teammates and coaches, for the most part, had a similar reaction to that number.

“It’s pretty wild,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “Good for him, good for other players that just like continuing to push the needle and set the precedent for guys to make the money that they’re making.”

Kelly raised his eyebrows.

“High,” he said. “But it makes sense with what we’ve seen. ... It’s not that far-fetched anymore for these teams to do the shorter term deals with the big number with an opt out in there.”

It won’t be possible to evaluate the success of the signing until the end of Tucker’s contract. But the Dodgers clearly thought it was a fair price for what he could provide. And the structure was part of a recent trend.

Swinging back from a spike of uber-long deals — starting in 2021 and peaking with Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765-million contract with the Mets after the 2024 season — shorter term, higher AAV deals have become increasingly popular recently.

When Tucker signed with the Dodgers, he was the best free-agent hitter available, joining a star-powered team that had just won its second straight World Series title. The signing was immediately thrust into the context of an upcoming collective bargaining fight and likely lockout.

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Happ, a former member of the MLB Players Assn. executive subcommittee, pushed back on the narrative that Tucker’s contract could be a tipping point.

“I don’t see that as like the one thing or the last thing,” Happ said. “You could have made that argument however many years ago when a bunch of guys signed over 10-year, $300-million deals that it was like, ‘This is out of control.’ And you see how the market’s moved.”

On Sunday, Tucker showcased the kind of all-around influence he’s been known for in his career. He hit a double off Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga in the first inning, drew a walk in the sixth and scored on an errant back-pick attempt. He made a sliding catch in the right-center gap to rob Cubs utility player Matt Shaw of a hit.

This was the player for whom the Dodgers were willing to break another record.